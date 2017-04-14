Lomachenko’s Pound for Pound Path

Vasyl Lomachenko is a hot-button topic across many social media platforms and of course in boxing forums. Nobody can deny or argue against Vasyl’s skill-set, the main sticking point of this recent debate is just how great this two-time gold medalist from the Ukraine is.

Based off HBO’s broadcast team a casual boxing fan may assume Loma is the best fighter on the planet. HBO and Bob Arum will tell you he’s hands down the best fighter of this still developing generation. Arum loves to skip right on past Floyd Mayweather, Roy Jones, Pernell Whitaker, and unbelievably the four kings of the 1980’s. That’s right Bob has to journey all the way to the 1970’s to compare Lomachenko to the great Muhammad Ali. Let us not forget, at least Arum is the promoter so one can expect him being overzealous at times.





Over the years one of a few problems fans and media alike have with HBO is their star-building at all cost, style of calling a fight. It seems that HBO is stuck in that mode in attempt to find the next star for the coming years. In fact HBO has become a lot like ESPN in that manner always jumping the gun on the ‘Next Jordan’ meanwhile a portion of the current crop of players (boxers) gets ignored or dismissed as a lesser talent.

Don’t get me wrong this podcaster doesn’t believe that Lomachenko is the next say Harold Minor but I wouldn’t crown Vasyl as the Lebron James of boxing either. All broadcasters heap praise on the ‘A’ side champion or prospect that’s nothing new. But to praise so blatantly with no shame is the HBO way nowadays. It was nice when Jim Lampley or Max Kellerman would balance out the at times overstated monologues by Larry Merchant.

Now an HBO broadcaster can’t go a fight without bringing up Marvin Hagler when describing a jab. Why can’t the powers that be let Loma earn his pound for pound status by letting a few years go to collect quality victories to add to his 9 fight resume? Let’s set a course for Lomachenko, a path to greatness if you will allow me via the 130 & 135 weight classes which are full of legit and realistic options.

Let’s start with the junior lightweight division. Obviously Lomachenko vs. Salido the rematch is a must have considering Orlando represents the sole blemish in the loss column. Put that fight in Los Angeles and kill two birds with one stone. Avenge a loss and plant the seeds for a possible Jorge Linares or Mikey Garcia California fight.

Fellow titleholder Jezreel Corrales is another name at 130, who recently signed with Golden Boy Promotions. Gervonta Davis is not in the cards at this point in his young career and quite frankly may never be due to boxing politics. To be honest there’s not a whole lot of names at junior lightweight unless a few popular featherweights make their way north of 126.

WBO champion Terry Flanagan is clearly the most vulnerable champion at 135. When moving up in weight its important Loma not face a puncher right away instead test the waters against a sure-win to get adjusted at the weight. Richard Commey and Rey Beltran are quality veteran contenders to defend the belt against.

WBA champion Jorge Linares is a likely target, but that all depends on what Golden Boy Promotions plans are for Jorge in the coming summer and the rest of 2017. There’s a possibility that Linares could challenge for Flanagan’s title later this year.

The winner of the IBF title bout between Robert Easter Jr. and Denis Shafikov would be another step on the ladder to greatness. Once again the limitations from a thick-wall of politics could block that fight depending upon the winner.

Mikey Garcia whom the world is buzzing over as an opponent for Lomachenko is the biggest carrot to chase. WBC champion Mikey Garcia is the hardest of the bunch on paper both skills-wise and real knockout power.

The main point of this article is to preach patience being the best method before prematurely labeling a fighter as the best of his or her generation. The guy has an impressive list of boxers he’s faced in just 9 fights. Many say his low pro fight count is the reason to basically throw out the Salido loss because it came in his second pro outing.

Yes I agree Loma’s improvement at the pro ranks is easy to see. The last three fights Vasyl has developed a pro-style and is much more comfortable in the ring. The fact remains he hasn’t faced another inside fighter to prove he can win that way.

