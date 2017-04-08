In Pictures: Official Weigh-In Results – Lomachenko (129.6) vs. Sosa (130.4, 130.2)

By Paul “Paparazzi” Jones | Photo © Paul “Paparazzi” Jones

OXON HILL, MARYLAND–All systems are go for Saturday’s World Super Featherweight Championship bout between reigning WBO champ, Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko(7-1, 5 KOs) andJason“El Canito” Sosa(20-1-4, 15 KOs)despite Sosa failing to make weight on two separate attemptsat Friday’s weigh-ins at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.Lomachenko vs. Sosa is the MGM National Harbor’s inaugural fight card, which promises to be an entertaining international event.

Official weights:

Lomachenko— 129.6

Sosa — 130.4 (first attempt), 130.2 (second attempt)

Lomachenko vs.Sosa (Main Event): Lomachenko and Sosa face-off in advance of their fight on Saturday Night. Lomachenko is riding a 6-fight win streak, while Sosa aims to win his third in a row.

Other selected weigh-in results:

Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (12-0, 10 KOs) — 174.2 vs.Yuniesky “The Monster” Gonzalez (18-2, 14 KOs)— 174.8: Twenty-nine-year old Ukrainian standout, Gvozdyk looks to extend his winning streak to a baker’s dozen against the hard-nosed Cuban, Gonzalez in a Light Heavyweight slugfest that could be Saturday’s fight of the night.

Aleksandr Usyk (11-0, 10 KOs) — 199.4vs.Mike Hunter(12-0, 8 KOs) — 198.0: Someone’s ‘0’ has to go in this battle of Cruiserweight unbeatens. Usyk, theUkrainian knockout artist andreigning WBO Cruiserweight Champ, looks to defend his title in spectacular fashion against 28-year-old American hopeful,Hunter.

Mike “Yes Indeed” Reed (21-0, 11 KOs) — 144.2 vs.Reyes Sanchez (26-9-2, 15 KOs)— 141.4: Twenty-four-year-old junior welterweight Mike Reed and Reyes Sanchez, 31, pose for pictures ahead of their 10-round bout on Saturday night. A win over the taller and durable Mexican veteran could help Reed in transitioning from prospect to contender status in the junior welterweight division.

Jesse “Hard Work” Hart (21-0, 17 KOs) — 168.0vs. Alan “Amenaza” Campa(16-2, 11 KOs) — 165.6: Philadelphia native Jesse Hart, 27,andAlan Campaat Friday’s weigh-in. Hart, a heavy-handed Super Middleweight, is looking to earn career KOnumber 18 when he locks horns with Campaon Saturday night.

LOMACHENKOVS. SOSA Tale of the Tape Vasyl Lomachenko Jason Sosa Birth Place: Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine Camden, New Jersey Age: 29 29 Height: 5’6” 5’5” Reach: 65½” 67” Stance: Southpaw Orthodox Record (KOs): 7-1 (5) 20-1-4 (15) *Odds: -2500 +1000 Where: MGM National Harbor Oxon Hill, Maryland Up For Grabs: WBO World Junior Lightweight Championship When: Saturday,

April 8, 2017 TV: HBO │ 10:00 PM ET/PT *Per VegasOddsToday – April 5, 2017

