Lomachenko open to Teofimo rematch or Naoya fight

Vasily Lomachenko says he’d be interested in a rematch with Teofimo Lopez, but he doesn’t know how it could happen now that Teo is campaigning at light welterweight. Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) says if he moved up to 140, he’d be asked to fight other bigger fighters.

Teofimo beat Lomachenko by a 12 round unanimous decision in October 2020. Loma had a shoulder problem for that fight and wanted a rematch, but Teofimo turned him down.

Lomachenko states that Teofimo can’t make 135 at this stage of his career, and 140 isn’t his own weight class. Even at 135, Lomachenko is undersized, as we’ve seen in the eight fights he’s had in the weight class since moving up from 130 in 2018.

Loma’s lack of size for 135 was made clear in his fights against Teofimo in 2020 and Jamaine Ortiz last October. In Lomachenko’s next fight against undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, he’s going to give away a massive amount of size to the gargantuan fighter, who resembles a large welterweight.

“Yeah, it’s very interesting, but what weight?” said Vasily Lomachenko to the media when asked if he’d be interested in a rematch with Teofimo Lopez. “Everybody knows he can’t make 135, and everybody knows it’s not my weight class.

“I can’t to 140. After that, you ask me Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

“Maybe. I forget how to make weight,” said Loma when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Naoya Inoue at 126. “I need to try to make 126. Of course, it’s always interesting fighting against top fighters close to our weight classes.

“I see [Inoue fight]. He’s a top fighter and a world champion. It’s always interesting to watch who understands boxing.

“I think Linares because I had a problem with my shoulder during the fight, and I had a knockdown, and that’s why,” Lomachenko said when asked what his most complicated fight as a pro was.

“For me, it was not hard. It was very, very fast. It was clean, and that’s why,” said Loma about Linares’ punching power. His speed was very good.

“[Jamaine] Ortiz was in my camp and we did a lot of rounds together, and this is the most important thing. But, of course, you can’t give 100% when you know about the situation in your country.

“I will try,” said Lomachenko when asked if he’s 100% for the Devin Haney fight on May 20th.