Loeffler says GGG-Canelo would sell out any arena in America, even Cowboys Stadium

It goes without saying that we all want, quite desperately, to see the huge Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez fight go ahead as scheduled this September. We have no idea yet if this will be the case, but Golovkin’s promoter Tom Loeffler remains optimistic, recently stating how there is simply too much money at stake for it not to take place.

And this weekend, in speaking with TMZ Sports, Loeffler commented on just how big the fight will be if it happens; Loeffler says the fight would sell out any arena it took place in – even the enormous Cowboys Stadium in Dallas.





“That’s one of the things that we agreed, that Golden Boy can pick the location,” Loeffler said. “Gennady doesn’t really care where he fights. He’s got a huge fan base here in New York, obviously Madison Square Garden would like to have that fight. Jerry Jones definitely is interested in hosting that fight at Cowboys Stadium. The Vegas casinos, The MGM and T-Mobile are very interested in hosting the event. I think that fight can go anywhere. Wherever it lands it will be a terrific match-up. Whatever stadium it goes, even Cowboys Stadium, I think it will be completely sold out. That will be the biggest boxing event so far if it does end up in Dallas.”

Like GGG, most fight fans care not where the fight is held, they just NEED to see it. Right now, in light of, A: Golovkin’s (by his own lofty standards) poor showing against Danny Jacobs in the ring, and, B: the somewhat disappointing pay-per-view sales the March 18 fight managed to pull in (approx 150K), Golden Boy hold the advantages negotiations-wise.

There is talk of Triple-G fighting in June – possibly against reigning WBO middleweight boss Billy Joe Saunders, possibly in Golovkin’s homeland of Kazakhstan – but Oscar De La Hoya does not like this idea one bit. Though such a fight would take place just a month after Canelo’s next fight, against Chavez Jr. on May 6 (the talked of date for GGG-BJS is June 10) De La Hoya says it would “put the September date for Canelo-GGG in jeopardy.”

Oscar argues how GGG could pick up an injury if he fought in June, and that there would not be enough time to fully promote the September showdown (Abel Sanchez had a good point in response, saying how “this fight has been promoted for two years now!”). So, it looks as though Team-Golovkin will have to play ball if the September mega-fight is to get made.

But Loeffler is right: this fight is so big, it would sell out any arena. Wouldn’t it be a truly royal occasion if the middleweight dream fight played out in front of tens of thousands inside the majestic Cowboys Stadium!