Live Updates: KSI defeats Logan Paul – Haney beats Santiago; Saunders KOs Coceres – DAZN

KSI out-hustled Logan Paul in defeating him by a six round split decision in their celebrity match involving two huge Youtube stars on Saturday night on DAZN at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Both cruiserweight were making their debut tonight. KSI (1-0) wanted it more, and was willing to let his hands go. The scores were 56-55 for Paul, and 57-54, 56-55 KSI.





The 24-year-old Paul (0-1) was too conservative with his offense in mostly jabbing, and not throwing power shots. His trainer Shannon Briggs told him to throw right hands in every round, but he rarely did so. Paul fought like he was worried about gassing out and that ultimately cost him the fight.

The referee Jack Reiss also played a huge part in Paul’s loss with his officiating. Resiss failed to give credit to KSI for knocking Logan down in round 3. The fact that Logan stayed down for a couple of seconds after the knockdown suggests that it was legit, but Reiss didn’t change his mind in waiving off the knockdown.

In round 4, Reiss struck again by deducting two points from Paul after he dropped KSI with an uppercut, and then hit him while he was on the canvas. Two points was an extreme deduction.





Logan could have still made the fight a draw had he fought hard in the 6th round, but he gave it away by jabbing and not throwing power shots. KSI was the aggressor through most of the fight, which explains why he was given the win.

The final round! #KSILoganPaul2 These two throwing EVERYTHING at it! 💥 How are you scoring it? pic.twitter.com/s0uqKSX6mK

— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 10, 2019

Nikita Ababiy DQ 1 Jonathan Batista

Devin Haney UD 12 Alfredo Santiago





Billy Joe Saunders TKO 11 Marcelo Esteban Coceres

Ronny Rios TKO 4 Hugo Berrio

Diego Pacheco TKO 4 Aaron Casper

Reshat Mati TKO 2 Cody Peterson