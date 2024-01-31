LIVE: Thurman – Tszyu & Romero – Cruz Press Conference Stream TODAY at 4:00 pm ET

Two-time world champ Keith “One Time” Thurman squares off against the up-and-comer and current world champ Tim Tszyu in the main attraction on March 30th live on Amazon Prime PPV. The evening’s second spotlight fight features 140-pound champ Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Mexico’s own Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas launching the first PBC Pay-Per-View to be aired on Prime Video.

This event kicks off PBC’s new venture on Prime Video, following a major rights deal struck last December, making the PPV accessible on Prime Video for all, membership or not, while keeping it available through the usual cable and satellite channels.

The night’s action will also spotlight Cuban sensation and WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara as he defends his title against top contender Michael Zerafa, and the card opens with super welterweight firecracker Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora facing off against the on-a-roll Serhii Bohachuk.