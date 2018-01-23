Joshua vs Parker: 70000 Tickets Sold

Over 70,000 tickets have been sold for the World Heavyweight title unification clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on March 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office – and a limited number of tickets will go on sale on Monday January 29.

Joshua and Parker clash for the IBF, WBA Super and WBO World titles on an historic night of boxing in Wales, and after going on sale at midday today only a limited number of £300 and £600 tickets remain available for sale from the official ticketing partner, www.StubHub.co.uk





Coach packages are on sale via www.seetickets.com with various pick up/drop off locations available throughout the UK.

A number of production holds priced at £40, £60 and £80 go on sale via www.StubHub.co.uk at midday on Monday January 29.

Ambulant tickets have sold out but for wheelchair tickets – please contact the Principality stadium via 02920 822432.

Official hospitality packages are available to purchase directly from Principality Stadium Experience. Both private suite and premium lounge packages are available to purchase, with prices starting from £450 per person + VAT. For further information please call the team on 02920 822 413.

Official Hospitality packages are also available via Sportsworld via www.sportsworld.co.uk or by calling 0208 9712966





Authorities are strongly advising fans to allow plenty of time to get into both Cardiff and Principality Stadium and to plan their travel before purchasing a ticket.

Tickets for the blockbuster Heavyweight World title unification clash between Anthony Joshua MBE and Joseph Parker go on pre-sale to Matchroom Fight Pass members at midday on Monday January 22 and general sale on Tuesday January 23 ahead of the March 31 event live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Tickets for the event are priced at £40, £60, £80, £100, £150, £200, £300 and £600 – with VIP tickets priced at £2000.





Tickets go on sale for the fight by the official ticketing partner, www.stubhub.co.uk:

Fight Pass Members: Tickets on sale midday on Monday 22 January

General sale: Tickets available at midday on Tuesday 23 January

Coach packages also go on sale at midday on Tuesday via www.seetickets.com with various pick up/drop off locations available throughout the UK.

For accessibility, ambulant and wheelchair tickets – please contact the Principality stadium via 02920 822432 – also on sale from midday Tuesday.

You are strongly advised to plan your travel to Cardiff before purchasing your tickets and will need to allow plenty of time for additional security checks at Principality Stadium.