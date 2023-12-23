Live Boxing Results Tonight: Joshua vs Wallin & Wilder vs. Parker

Tonight is the night with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder both in action in their respective fights at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tonight’s Joshua – Otto Wallin & Wilder vs. Joseph Parker event begins at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+ PPV & DAZN PPV.

Live boxing action & results will be provided below.

– In a total slaughter, heavyweight title challenger Filip Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs) destroyed an overmatched Mark De Mori (41-3-2, 36 KOs) by a first round TKO. Hrgovic sent the 41-year-old De Mori down with a right hand to the head.

After he got back to his feet, De Mori was hit with several clubbing punches from Hrgovic behind the head. The referee then stepped in to halt the fight at 1:46. To his credit, Hrgovic held off on one final punch behind the head.

– Top 10 heavyweight Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs) stopped Junior Fa (20-3, 11 KOs) in the seventh round of a three knockdown performance.

Sanchez dropped Fa once in the sixth and two more times in the seventh round before the contest was halted by referee Kevin Parker at 2:42.

Fa never seemed to recover from getting knocked down hard in the sixth round from a big right hand that caused his legs to completely. The fight would have likely ended in that round if not for knocking down coming late in the round.

Complete Card @ 1100 AM on DAZN PPV or ESPN+ PPV

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

Day of Reckoning card: Big Names

“It’s a cool card. I even like the fact that Dmitry Bivol is coming back because, politically, he’s been put on the shelf through no fault of his own,” said Paulie Malignaggi to Boxing King Media. “That’s unfair for a fighter that had such a great year in 2022. So, it’s nice to see him back.

[Filip] Hrgovic as well. He’s on the card. He became the #1 contender by beating Zhang, and then Zhang got the most momentum by beating Joe Joyce twice after that, and Zhang has everybody talking, and Hrgovic is just forgotten. I don’t think that’s fair either. I like that all these guys are getting on the show, Hrgovic, and Bivol, because I think they deserve it as well.

“Opetaia, yeah. So you got guys that are getting a chance to be on the show. It’s a nice card. If anyone can make the fights that are hard to make and you want to watch, it’s the Saudis.

“If they keep their involvement in boxing, I think we’ll see a lot more big-time boxing in Saudi Arabia and also fights that we may not be able to make actually get made. These people have the power over there to make these fights and do this and to really, really push boxing to another level.

“I think it could. It all depends on the hunger Parker has,” said Malignaggi about Wilder not being as active as Parker in the last year. “Listen, if Parker still wants this, I think he can make Wilder’s life miserable. If Parker is, ‘I’m just here for a payday and whatever happens,’ then he’ll get caught with a one-two for sure, and he probably won’t be able to resist it.

“If he’s really determined to win the fight and really determined to gung-ho get this victory where he’s disciplined and fighting focused for three minutes of every round, he can give a lot of problems to Wilder because he’s technically better in the overall boxing skills.

“I’ll probably go with Wilder catching him. At the age Parker’s at, I can’t know if he’s hungry. Typically, at that age, you’re showing up for paydays, giving it the effort, not like when you were young and you were willing to go through fire. I think Wilder gets him out of there. I think Wilder wins,” said Malignaggi.