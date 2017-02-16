Joe Gallagher talks Beefy Smith vs Liam Williams

Liverpool’s Liam Smith might have conceded his precious WBO Super-Welter strap and unbeaten tag to Mexican megastar ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Texas last September (ko9), but his coach Joe Gallagher insists that, still just 28, ‘Beefy’ is positively frothing to re-assert his domestic dominance at 154lbs when he collides head on with Clydach Vale’s undefeated Liam Williams, the reigning British champion, in what promises to be a high grade and explosive Anglo-Welsh confrontation at Manchester Arena on April 8th.





Speaking to Glynn Evans, Gallagher asserted: “Come fight night, ‘Beefy’ just ‘switches on’. Pundits are always commenting on how he snarls and smiles at opponents, goads and baits them, whilst remaining calm himself. If anyone tries roughing it, drops the nut in or lands a bollock shot, they can expect one back immediately. ‘Beefy’ just relishes fighting. He’d spar every day if I’d let him. He’s got a natural fighting mentality.

Williams is a bit of a control freak but Smith’s a master at dictating the tempo. ‘Beefy’ is a very smart kid with regard to judging situations mid fight. He’s a thinking fighter who doesn’t need too much guidance from the corner. He sets plenty of traps.

He’s very good at forcing opponents to do what they don’t want to do. Can Liam Williams box on the back foot? Does he have the boxing brain to sustain a plan for 12 rounds or will he revert to brawling when the heat’s turned up? We don’t know but we’ll definitely find out on 8th April.”

In his British title defence against Gary Corcoran, Williams got drawn in, fought with his heart and lost his composure. If it does get fractious in the pressers and media, ‘Beefy’ will thrive off that. He’s a good talker who doesn’t spout shite. He keeps it real and usually backs up what he says.”

Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams provide chief-support on April 8th in one of the most anticipated domestic dust-ups in recent times; WBO Lightweight boss Terry Flanagan tops the bill with his fifth defence against danger man Petr Petrov; slick South African Zolani Tete faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight strap; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut along with a talent-packed card of local talent.

Liam Smith and Liam Williams concluded their two-city media tour today at the Cardiff City hall ahead of their eagerly-anticipated all-British showdown at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

Liverpool’s Smith, 23-1-1 13 KO’s, was completely unfazed by the boisterous Welsh fight fans in attendance and even said that Williams was ‘lost’ on the top table without his trainer and manager Gary Lockett.

“How are you saying he’s going to beat me?” asked Smith. “I’ll show you how wrong you are to say that. If you think he’ll beat me you’re forgetting things. I was British Champion three years ago and I think people seem to forget that.

“This is a step up for him and I’ll show that it is a step too far. I’m massively confident of beating Liam Williams, he hasn’t got a lot of variety and that will show, especially if it comes down to a slugfest. Liam is lost up here on the top table without Gary.”

Clydach Vale star Williams, 16-0-1 11 KO’s, dismissed claims that Smith is an elite fighter and predicted that his strength and power will be too much for the former WBO World Champion to handle on the night.

“I think I’m physically stronger and bigger that Liam Smith and that will cause him problems all night long”, said Williams. “This fight is a step up for me but Smith is by no means an elite fighter. I need to prove myself and move on to the next level.

“This is the most motivated I’ve been in my career. Everything is going perfectly in my camp and it is definitely going to be a cracking fight for the fans. I’m excited and I know that I can beat him.I think I do things just that little bit better than him and that will show on April 8th.”

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of action at the Manchester Arena on April 8th; local hero Terry Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his WBO World Lightweight crown against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; slick South African Zolani Tete faces Arthur Villanueva in a final eliminator for the WBO World Bantamweight strap ; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut.

