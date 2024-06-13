Liam Paro’s Golden Ticket: A Life-Changing Opportunity Against Subriel Matias

Promoter Eddie Hearn feels that IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias has a lot of pressure on him to defend against Liam Paro this Saturday night in his homecoming fight at the Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu in Manati, Puerto Rico.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) will fight at home in front of a large crowd in a 12-round contest, live on DAZN, against the unbeaten Paro (24-0, 15 KOs).

Of the two, Paro has a better shot at getting unification fights if he comes out ahead because Matias has scary power, and none of the other champions have shown any interest in fighting him.

A Financial Windfall and Career Catalyst

The Australian Paro can make massive life-changing money like his fellow countryman George Kambosos Jr. if he’s victorious against the boogeyman of the 140-lb division, Matias.

Although Paro isn’t on Kambosos Jr’s left in terms of self-promoting, he’s a better talent with more power. Paro has the bad luck of facing the most dangerous fighter in the light welterweight division, and it doesn’t look good for him going into Saturday’s fight.

“You have to give unbelievable props to Liam Paro. No one wants to fight Subriel Matias. He’s the boogeyman of the division, especially since no one wants to fight him in his backyard,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing, talking about this Saturday’s fight between IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias’s title defense against Liam Paro.

Eddie Hearn’s Confidence in Paro

“Liam has the confidence, he has the belief, he’s in form, but this is a big step up for him. It’s about challenging yourself to try and become a star in the sport, and that’s what Liam Paro is fighting for on Saturday.”

Hearn has got to be thinking of Paro’s potential if he wins because the other champions won’t be afraid to fight him like they are with Matias. He’s not the puncher Matias is, and there’s a lot of PPV money in Australia. Paro would be a nice money-maker if he’s victorious.

“There is pressure on Subriel Matias. We’re going to have 10,000 at the sold-out Manati,” said Hearn.”He’s very good, very dangerous. All his victories have come inside the distance, but Liam Paro is also good. Australian boxing is flying at the moment.

“You have a huge audience on DAZN over in Australia, and it’s going to be a great 140-pound match-up and massive opportunities for the winner. It’s a life-changing opportunity to get this fight and fight for a world title,” Hearn said about Paro.

It’s unclear if there’s a rematch clause in the contract for this fight because it’s Matias’s voluntary defense. If this is one, Paro would need to beat Matias in a rematch before he could move on to fight one of the champions at 140.

“If you win this fight, you go on and unify against Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney, Tank if he comes up to 140, Ryan Garcia. There are massive opportunities, and Subriel is fighting for exactly the same thing. No one wants to fight Subriel,” said Hearn.

Hearn isn’t joking about anyone wanting to mix it up with Matias. No one wants any part of fighting this dangerous puncher with his power and reputation, which is why it’s better for Hearn if Paro is victorious on Saturday night. At least Hearn could set up interesting fights for him, which he can’t do with Matias.

“Liam is stepping up. If he wins, it’s a massive victory. For Subriel, it’s about showing the world how great he is and putting on a dominating performance to call out all of those guys and unify the division,” said Hearn.