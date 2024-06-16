Liam Paro Upsets Subriel Matias, Takes IBF 140 Pound Belt – Boxing Results

There was plenty of drama tonight in Puerto Rico, as defending IBF 140-pound champ and so-called “most dangerous man in boxing,” Subriel Matias, met skilled, gutsy, and determined Aussie southpaw Liam Paro.

After 12 rounds that saw some good action, some bad refereeing, and some tough chins, southpaw Paro got the deserved win via UD – the scores being 116-111 and 115-112 X 2.

Paro is now 25-0(15). The former champ needs one big rebuild, and Matias is now 20-2(20).

It was supposed to be a Matias showcase tonight, a homecoming in Puerto Rico. Instead, Paro boxed out of his skin in outworking Matias, taking his best shots, and fighting the third man – L.P, initials only – who seemed to be on Paro’s case from the get-go, even taking a point in a BS call in round seven.

Despite the third man’s and Matias’ efforts, Paro was not to be outdone. Boxing, jabbing, holding when he had to, and flashing in some sharp power punches, the 28-year-old was brilliant tonight.

Matias, perhaps – in fact, almost certainly way too confident coming in – gave away some rounds, this by doing basically nothing. Then, when he realized Paro was forging ahead, Matias, already tired and no doubt frustrated, could not find the sweet spot.

Matias, who had made a habit of making guys quit, never came close tonight. Instead, Paro stuck to his game plan, and he sure made it work. Both men went to the body in today’s fascinating to watch the fight.

The questions now are: Was Matias a hype job? Did Paro expose as much? Was a puncher defused? Was there something wrong with Matias?

Never mind. Nothing can be taken away from 7/1 dog Paro’s great upset win. The Australian challenger came, he fought, and he conquered.

Who on earth knows what’s next for either fighter? Don’t rule out a rematch but in Australia.