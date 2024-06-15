Boxing Tonight: Tank vs. Martin on PBC On Prime Video PPV – Live Results

Gervonta ‘Tank Davis puts his perfect record on the line against Frank Martin in a lightweight title fight tonight in Las Vegas. Martin, 29, is coming to Dethrone, the Baltimore native Tank, in this clash, and it will be interesting to see if he can pull off the upset.

WBA ‘regular’ 135-lb champion Tank (29-0, 27 KOs) fights Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) in the main event on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Event Information & Viewing Options

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Start time: Tonight’s event will be shown live on PBC on Prime Video PPV, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Ring Walks: 11:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 Am UK for the Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin main event fight.

Benavidez Steps Up to Light Heavyweight

David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) takes a risky step up in class fighting at light heavyweight, seeking the WBC interim 175-lb title against the former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) in the 12-round chief support bout on tonight’s card.

This is a calculated risk on Benavidez’s part, choosing to leave the safe waters of the 168-lb division to swim with the sharks at 175 with hopes of picking up that bag.

Benavidez is popular enough to headline his card, but he’s been packaged with Tank Davis to ensure the success of tonight’s card on PBC on Prime Video PPV.

Gvozdyk will determine whether Benavidez has any future at 175. As it’s a new weight class, there are many questions about whether he’s the real deal or just another one of the many fighters who has become overconfident, drunk on past successes.

After Benavidez’s previous venture into the pay-per-view market last November, placing him on the undercard was a safer bet than the main event.

Tonight’s card

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Frank Martin

David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez