Lewis Crocker Edges Conah Walker Via Unanimous Decision In Thriller – Boxing Results

Tonight in Birmingham on the Cash-Denny card, Lewis Crocker edged Conah Walker over ten all-action rounds to win the WBA international welterweight belt. Scores were 96-93, 96-93, and 95-94. Both men gave their all tonight and both warriors felt they had done enough to have won.

(Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

In the end, Crocker, big for the weight and having worked hard to make the 147-pound limit, just nicked it. Walker, who was like a train all night long, could easily be looked at as a man who was hard done by. After repeated warnings, Walker was docked a point for a low blow in the ninth round.

27-year-old Crocker of Belfast, Northern Ireland, is now 20-0(11), and he most likely moves on to an all-Irish showdown with Paddy Donovan (who was at ringside and had Walker winning tonight’s slugfest). Walker of Wolverhampton, the older man by two years, falls to 13-3-1(5). All fans who watched tonight’s battle would watch a return, but a rematch seems unlikely.

A good fight turned into a great fight in the last third tonight, as both guys did lay it all on the line. Tonight’s fight that saw constant hard work and pressure from Walker, with fast, explosive bursts from Crocker. It was a case of what you liked when it came to who you felt won (ESB had it 95-94 for Walker). The pace was hot from the get-go, while the eighth round saw the fight go through the roof.

Both men dug into the body, and both guys swung for the fences, the more tired Crocker especially, and the fans were on their feet. Walker, his right eye badly swollen, his vision compromised, showed some chin, while Crocker managed to pull out some fire from somewhere when he was clearly feeling it in there. Going in, fans knew they would get a great one with these two, and Crocker and Walker sure delivered.

This one may well go down as a British Fight of the Year candidate. To repeat, yes, please, to a rematch. Walker deserves it.