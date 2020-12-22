Leonardo DiCaprio, Rami Malek To Star In New Manny Pacquiao Movie?

There have been previous films made about superstar Manny Pacquiao’s life – “Pacquiao: The Movie” from 2006, and “Kid Kulafu” from 2015 – but there could be a much bigger film devoted to the all-time great in the works. According to Pac Man himself, who spoke with ABS-CBN News, there are currently offers on the table for an international movie to be made on his life. Pacquiao said the film could end up being produced by Netflix.

Nothing has been at all confirmed yet, but Pacquiao said superstar Leonardo DiCaprio could take on the role of famed trainer Freddie Roach, the man who turned Manny into the lethal and, for a time, simply unbeatable fighting machine who continues to be adored by millions of people all over the world. And as for who might take the lead part of Pacquiao himself, the rumour mill suggests Rami Malek (who did such a superb job in playing the late, great Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody”) will play Manny.

Again, nothing has been confirmed, but if this project does get off the ground, and if the two excellent actors mentioned do feature in the film, it could prove to be something special. Pacquiao’s life is of course an incredible story. What we know of it, that is. It would be fascinating to learn more about the young Pacquiao’s impoverished beginnings, his early struggles (did his father really eat the family pet dog, so desperate for food as he was?)

Boxing remains the undisputed most chosen sport when it comes to films made about sport, and we know why. The drama, the sheer excitement, the passion boxing brings makes for a great story. Manny Pacquiao’s story, if told with accuracy and care, could prove to be the big hit of 2021.

Of course, the way Manny is talking – with his desire to have two fights next year – there could well be more material to add to the story after the film is released. Pacquiao is without a doubt one of the most inspirational and endlessly interesting sporting figures of the last 25 years or more.



