Gary Russell Jr. wants a fight with Gervonta Davis

Email WhatsApp 26 Shares

Featherweight Champ Gary Russell Jr. comes out swinging as he steps in the ring with the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. Russell holds no punches as he calls out some of the top fighters in the sport. The outspoken fighter also tells us why he has consistently only fought one fight a year. This is an explosive interview you don’t want to miss.

GARY RUSSELL JR. ON WHY HE’S FOUGHT ONCE A YEAR FOR THE PAST 6 YEARS

“I’ve been calling out everybody who’s supposed to be somebody. I think the reason you only see me competing once a year is that a lot of these fighters, a lot of these promoters and managers don’t feel as though it’s in their best interest to put their fighter, or these fighters best interest to get in the ring with me.”

RUSSELL ON IF HE’S CONTENT FIGHTING ONCE A YEAR..

“I’m not at all satisfied fighting once a year, I would love to be able to compete and display my skills and my abilities to my fans, to the people who generally love the work and the effort that I put in. I just play the cards that are dealt with.”

RUSSELL ON IF HE’S DONE FIGHTING AT 126

“I’m willing to fluctuate from 126 to 130 to 135, and if anybody got anything slick to say out their mouth in any other weight class I’m willing to meet them halfway too.”

RUSSELL SAYS HE WANTS A FIGHT WITH GERVONTA “TANK” DAVIS

“You’ll fight a (Yuriorkis) Gamboa, but you won’t fight a Mr. Gary Russel Jr. You sound like you making excuses. We would sellout anywhere, DC, Maryland, Virginia. You pick the arena and everybody and their mother and grandmother will be there to witness me spank that ass. You know it and Floyd (Mayweather) knows it!”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Gary Russell Jr. You will find the entire interview with Russell, which is Now Available on YouTube (Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer) and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify etc.).



