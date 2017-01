Leo Santa Cruz decisions Carl Frampton

Leo Santa Cruz reclaimed the WBA Featherweight Championship, executing a brilliant game plan to dethrone Carl Frampton in a rematch of their epic first fight in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING Saturday in front of 10,085 raucous fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

With the scores 114-114 draw, and 115-113 twice, both fighters now own a majority decision and promised to settle the score in a trilogy.





The fight picked up where the champions left off last July in Brooklyn with tremendous action and back and forth exchanges, but it became immediately evident that Santa Cruz had adjusted his game plan. The three-division world titlist worked off the jab, fought with patience at range and picked his spots perfectly. The brawler out-boxed the boxer.

Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) was more aggressive in the second half of the fight and attacked on the inside, but his aggression opened him up to effective counter shots from Santa Cruz (33-1-1, 18 KOs).

Santa Cruz, who has made a living with trademark aggression and high volume output, was clearly more patient in the second fight. He threw 884 punches, well below his division-leading average, including over 400 jabs. Frampton, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, managed to throw nearly 600 punches, but he connected at just 22 percent.

As was the case in the first fight, the rematch was fought at times at a blistering pace, especially in the second half. Frampton and Santa Cruz combined to throw 193 punches in the final round, 90 of which were thrown by Frampton, the most he threw in any round of the fight.

“Before the fight, I said I wanted revenge and I wanted to work hard,” said the 28-year-old Santa Cruz. “I went to the gym and I worked hard and I did what I had to do.

“My head was telling me to go forward and pressure him, but my dad and corner were telling me to box him. That’s what I had to do. I always fight for the fans, but tonight I fought for myself too.”

Leading into the rematch, it became evident that Santa Cruz and Frampton were perhaps forever linked. Santa Cruz had promised to earn back his title and grant Frampton a rematch, while Frampton didn’t shy away from expressing his desire to make their rivalry a trilogy.

“Of course I want the rematch,” Santa Cruz said after the fight. “I’m a man of my word and I said if I won I would give him the trilogy. Carl Frampton is a good fighter. Let’s make a third fight.”

The two-division titlist Frampton, who was the consensus 2016 Fighter of the Year, told SHOWTIME Sports reporter Jim Gray that Santa Cruz deserved the decision.

“It was a very tough fight,” said Frampton, who turns 30 years old next month. “Some of the rounds were close. I really think Leo deserved it. He told me what he was going to do. The brawler was out-boxing the boxer. My fault. I’m sorry. We will have to do it again. We have to do it again.

“He was very clever and he used his reach. I think he deserved it. I’m being honest. But it was a very good fight. I think I can perform slightly better. No excuses.

“Let’s do it again. I hope he’s a man of his word and comes to Belfast. I hope he does.”

SHOWTIME BOXING ON SHOWTIME EXTREME RESULTS

Ivan Redkach outclassed Demond Brock, utilizing effective uppercuts and body shots en route to an eighth-round knockout victory (2:30) on SHOWTIME BOXING on SHOWTIME EXTREME.

Once a highly-touted prospect, Redkach (20-2-1, 16 KOs) was looking to get back to his winning ways after entering 1-2-1 in his last four bouts. He stamped his return by closing the show in impressive fashion in the eighth and final round, flooring Brock with two big left hooks with little more than one minute left in the fight. Brock (13-4-1, 4 KOs) beat the count but was on unsteady legs and defenseless against a barrage of combo shots, forcing referee Jay Nady to step in and halt the contest with just 30 seconds left on the clock.

“I’m very excited. I couldn’t be happier,” Redkach said. “I want to thank Team Santa Cruz. They are my family. We had a great camp and I can’t wait to see Leo fight. I’m just so happy I won the fight.”

Highly-regarded super middleweight prospect David Benavidez made quick work Sherali Mamadjanov, knocking down the previously once-beaten fighter twice en route to a second round TKO (1:04).

The 20-year-old Benavidez (17-0, 16 KOs) floored Mamadjanov (14-2, 7 KOs) with just seconds left in the first round with a vicious left hook to the stomach followed by a straight right. It was the first time the Uzbekistan native had touched the canvas in his professional career. Benavidez connected with another big left hook to the body one minute into the second, Mamadjanov got up but was clearly unsteady and Russell Mora immediately halted the contest.

The Phoenix native connected on 55 percent of his power shots, while Mamadjanov landed just one power punch.

“I am a little disappointed because I wanted to give the crowd a spectacular knockout,” Benavidez said. “This is my first time fighting at MGM Grand and I will never forget it. The atmosphere here is amazing. This fight week has been the best experience of my life.

“I want to continue to fight as much as I can. I want to perfect my craft, train as hard as I can and be the best that I can be.”

Super lightweight prospect Josh Taylor won a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over a game Alfonso Olvera, scored 79-72, 78-73 twice, in the opening bout of SHOWTIME BOXING on SHOWTIME EXTREME. Taylor, who entered the bout with a perfect record of 7-0 with seven knockouts, was extended past the fifth round for the first time in his career.

Taylor (8-0, 7 KOs) broke down Olvera (8-3-1, 3 KOs) with a steady diet of body shots, a sharp jab and effective counter punching. The 2012 Olympic representative for Scotland landed 57 percent of his power shots and 43 percent of his total punches, while Olvera connected at just a 17 percent clip.

“I wasn’t surprised he didn’t go down,” Taylor said. “I wasn’t looking for the knockout. Just wanted to get the win.

“He was very awkward. I couldn’t get going like I wanted to, but I did get some shots off and felt like I hurt him at times.”

Taylor’s trainer Shane McGuigan said, “I’m happy with his performance. It wasn’t his best, but he did enough to win. He is young. He is still a novice. I’m looking forward to continuing to see his progress and what he will do moving forward.”

The fight was promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with Cyclone Promotions and TGB Promotions and was sponsored by Corona La Cerveza Mas Fina.