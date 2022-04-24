Lennox Lewis says Tyson Fury will be back

Lennox Lewis doesn’t believe Tyson Fury will retire from the sport like he’s saying he will following his sixth-round uppercut knockout win over Dillian Whyte last Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London.

Like a lot of people, Lewis believes Fury will come back because he’s got unfinished business with the undisputed championship fight against the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 winner.

Lewis says he’s the last guy to be the undisputed heavyweight champion, and if Fury wants to duplicate what he achieved, he’s going to need to keep fighting.

Whyte, 34, looked nothing like the fighter that had knocked out Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round in his previous fight in March 2021.

Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks the year of inactivity didn’t help Whyte’s cause against Fury and he’s probably right because he looked sluggish.

“Inactivity didn’t help, but [he] was beaten by a very good heavyweight,” said Hearn on social media about what went wrong for Dillian.

In hindsight, Whyte should have gone through with his fight against Otto Wallin last October, but of course, his shoulder problem got in the way of that match.

“I would understand it, the guy has been working hard all of his life and if he promised his wife he wouldn’t box anymore. That’s what he promised,” said Lennox Lewis said to BT Sport.

“I think he’s going to be back in the ring. I still hold the undisputed status. I’m the last man so if he wants it, he’s going to have to stay,” said Lewis about his belief that Fury will come back.

“He would hit him with single shots to the body, but he wouldn’t follow that up to get close and move his head up & down to get close to him,” said Otto Wallin said to iFL TV about what Dillian Whyte did wrong against Tyson Fury.

“When he actually got close, Fury was tying him up, do Dillian tried to rough him up a little bit. That was a huge surprise,” said Wallin when asked about his thoughts about Whyte fighting southpaw.

“I was in the media row and I was looking at this little screen, so I noticed Dillian was southpaw and Fury was orthodox. I wasn’t sure. I thought I was seeing a mirror image. I had to look at the ring actually.

“I thought if it was going to happen, it was going to be the other way around. Dillian wasn’t doing too bad as a southpaw. He was hitting him to the body, but Dillian was reacting a lot to Fury’s feints.

“So, I think with Fury feinting & feinting, he would figure out when to hit him. I think because of that, Dillian switched back to be more safe,” said Wallin.