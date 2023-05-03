Lennox Lewis Has No Doubt Who Wins Between Wilder And Joshua: “Definitely Wilder”

Like the rest of us, former heavyweight king Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed heavyweight champion – wants to see former champions Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua get it on. We are all hoping the fight will happen, in Saudi Arabia, this December. We’ve heard talk along these lines for a while now, with Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott seemingly confirming Joshua’s seeming confirmation of the fight.

For sure, Wilder Vs. Joshua is very much an ‘I’ll believe it when I see it’ fight, with fans remaining hopeful yet also somewhat skeptical that the fight will indeed come off. But this hasn’t stopped the various boxing pundits from asking the experts what they think will happen if/when Joshua and Wilder do rumble.

ESNews’ Elie Seckbach ran into Lewis and the former champ who fought and defeated each and every worthy opponent with the notable exception of one Riddick Bowe, gave the reporter a straight and firm answer when asked for a prediction on who wins the fight.

“Joshua against Wilder? Definitely Wilder,” Lewis said. “Wilder’s got that thing in him where he wants to hurt you and I’ve seen it every time he throws that right hand, he’s trying to damage you with that right hand. He throws it with intention.”

With ‘Bad Intentions’, one might say. This guaranteed explosion of a heavyweight fight has been given almost zero chance of going the distance; of even reaching the half-way stage. Whoever lands first wins, the thinking goes with this one. And Lewis, who was no slouch when it came to rendering guys unconscious back when he was taking care of business, clearly feels it will be Wilder who lands a bomb first.

It’s a don’t-blink fight. If it happens. And if it does, the pay-per-view numbers could be through the roof. Who doesn’t want to see this fight go down? Let’s hope Wilder’s recent legal troubles don’t serve to hinder his career in any way.