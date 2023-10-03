Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington On Saturday: Who Wins?

This Saturday night in Sheffield, fans will very likely be treated to a great featherweight title fight, as Leigh Wood will defend his WBA belt against former champ Josh Warrington. In fact, both Brits are two-time champions, Wood being a two-time WBA champion, with Warrington a two-time IBF champ at the weight. Wood, speaking with Ringtv.com, says Saturday night’s fight is “a history fight.”

It’s certainly a fight the fans want to see, and a sell-out crowd at The Sheffield Arena is a cert. Wood, who avenged his painful KO loss to Mexican puncher, and common opponent, Mauricio Lara is his last fight, this seeing the 35 year old regain his WBA strap, says he against Warrington is “the biggest fight in my division from the fans point of view.”

Maybe it is indeed, but who wins?

Wood, 27-3(16) is the bigger puncher, Warrington, 31-2-1(8) arguably has the better chin of the two. It really is a must-win fight for both. Wood fully understands this, as does Warrington. Wood says this fight could be his last one at 126 pounds.

“He’s got a lot of qualities, he’s got a lot of things similar to myself,” Wood said of Warrington. “He’ll never quit, he’s tough, takes some stick and keeps coming, he’s got a big heart but on the other hand, he does make a lot of mistakes, he does a lot of things I can exploit. He does a lot of things well but he does lots of things bad and I need to make the most of those moments.”

Plenty of fans do feel we will see a distance fight on Saturday (this one included) and this one may even surprise us some by developing into a chess match type affair. Both men have an exciting style but both men can box, both men have a good ring IQ. This one could see both men looking to capitalise on the other guy’s mistakes. Again, Wood is the bigger puncher of the two, but Warrington really will take some shifting. Also, activity could prove to be a big factor. Wood will be having his third fight inside just eight months, while Warrington, the younger man at age 32, will be having his first fight in almost a year.

It’s Wood on points for me, in a fight that proves engrossing and at times quite thrilling. But as plenty of fans say, this one really is a 50 50 fight.

Who are YOU picking?