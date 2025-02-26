Lamont Roach Predicts Gervonta Davis Will Need His Full Arsenal, Not Just Power, to Survive

Lamont Roach says Gervonta Davis will have no choice but to use all his tools in his toolkit on Saturday night because he’s NOT going to knock him out in their headliner on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Many people believe that Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is just another cherry-pick for WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) and will sleep early in the fight. However, Roach says he’s got the skills and the power to defeat the Baltimore native Davis.

When Roach, 29, was asked who would be the tougher fight for him between Tank and Shakur Stevenson, he couldn’t pick. It was just too close for him to choose one. That says a lot about WBC lightweight champion Shakur because the boxing public views Gervonta as the ‘Face of Boxing’ and the King of the 135-lb division.

The eleven-year pro, Roach has faced limited opposition throughout his career, and he’s going to be taking a big step up in class going up against Tank Davis.

Roach’s Biggest Names:

– Jamel Herring

– Hector Garcia

– Orlando Cruz

– Rene Alvarado

“I don’t know. You have to compare the intangibles. Obviously, [Gervonta Davis] has a 90-something percent KO ratio,” said Lamont Roach to The Breakfast Club 105.1 when asked who is the toughter fight for him between Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson. “A lot of people don’t give him credit for him being a skillful fighter,” Roach said about Tank Davis. “He really got a bag on him. Y’all going to see it March 1st because he’s not going to have no choice but to use it.”

Tank might be able to run Lamont over without needing to use his boxing skills. He hits like a ton of bricks, and he will eventually catch Roach with something that will get him in trouble. Jamel Herring came close to putting Roach on the canvas in their fight on November 9, 2019. Roach lost that fight by a 12-round unanimous decision. That fight showed Roach’s level, or lack thereof.