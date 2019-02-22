Kubrat Pulev To Face Bogdan Dinu On March 23rd

Romanian heavyweight Bogdan Dinu is getting another big-fight opportunity. Back in November of last year, the 32 year old was handed a shot at unbeaten New Yorker Jarrell Miller, Dinu being handled inside four-rounds. Now, as per a news story from ESPN.com, Dinu, 18-1(14) will face Kubrat Pulev in California on March 23rd. The fight, Pulev’s first under new promoter Top Rank, is scheduled for ten rounds.





Pulev, 26-1(13) and beaten only by Wladimir Klitschko, has won his last six, including a decent win (in a pretty ugly fight) over Hughie Fury and the Bulgarian will be expected to do away with Dinu in relatively straightforward fashion. Initially, Dinu was offered the fight with Pulev but he turned it down, now the opportunity realised, the fight is on.

Pulev is highly ranked and, as the mandatory contender, he is very much in the frame for a shot at the IBF belt currently being held by Anthony Joshua. The Fury fight took place back in October so Pulev is basically just trying to keep himself busy. Dinu didn’t show too much against “Big Baby” but as we know, all heavyweights can punch. And at age 37, it’s possible Pulev could start showing his age sooner rather than later, perhaps in this fight. No disrespect to Dinu, but aside from getting lucky it’s tough to make any case for him winning this fight.

Pulev has a strong fan base in his homeland and as long as he keeps on winning he will get a second shot at a world title. Pulev should be able to get Dinu out of there but against Fury, “The Cobra” didn’t appear to be in any real rush. Perhaps Pulev will be content with a ten-round decision win in his Top Rank debut. As for Dinu, he may as well go for broke and come out swinging. He has nothing to lose.





Also set to appear on the March card is Jessie Magdaleno against Rico Ramos at featherweight. This fight may turn out to be far more exciting than the main event.