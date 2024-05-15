Klitschko Advises Usyk to Target Fury’s Healed Cut in Round One

Retired former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko is reportedly advising Oleksandr Usyk to target Tyson Fury’s recently healed cut from the start of the fight in round one.

Fury sustained a bad cut that supposedly happened during sparring last February. Although the cut has healed, it’s going to be vulnerable to being reopened if IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) targets that area.

Fury fought with a bad cut from round two in his fight against Otto Wallin in 2018, but that was against a lesser fighter than Usyk. If Fury’s cut opens up, Usyk will attack it and try to either force a stoppage or take advantage of the Gyspy King’s limited vision.

Fury’s Size Not a Decisive Advantage

“A lot has been said about Tyson’s size, but so was AJ. He was tall and had a better reach and he was able to negate that and out-jab him,” said promoter Frank Warren to iFL TV about Tyson Fury’s size not as much of an advantage as some people think.

“We’ll see what happens. In the meantime, he’s fighting on Saturday. There’s a rematch. If there is a rematch, that’ll be here. If he comes through that and if AJ keeps winning and if he and Tyson still want to fight, they’ll get it on next year.

“I don’t even think about it. All I think about is Saturday night. The most important fight between the two best heavyweights in the world to find out who is the best and who is the best heavyweight in the world. One of those heavyweights has beaten AJ twice [Usyk].

“You got two heavyweights 24-0, fighting each other [Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez], and people are criticizing it. Don’t watch it if you don’t like it. I know people will want to watch it. You’ll be watching history being made, live before you’re eyes,” said Warren about the Fury vs. Usyk fight.