Keyshawn Explains How He Got Knockout Of Lemos

The lightweight Keyshawn Davis says he didn’t load up on the right hand that he dropped Gustavo Lemos with for the first knockdown of his second-round knockout win on Friday night at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Keyshawn’s coach, Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre, told him to throw a looping right hand, which he did, and that put Lemos down in round two for the first knockdown. Lemos never came back from that knockdown because he was stunned.

BoMac also told Keyshawn to stop moving around the ring because he was allowing Lemos to wear out his legs. Once Davis stopped moving, that’s when he hurt Lemos in round two with a right hand over the top.

Even if Lemos had, he was going to get stopped anyway because he was wreckless with the way he was throwing wild power shots with no hand speed. Any lightweight in the top 15 would have done the same thing to Lemos that Keyshawn did tonight.

Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) states he got his distance from Lemos, let it go, and put him down on the canvas in round two. Keyshawn says that after that knockdown, he knew he was going to knock him out.

Lemos (29-2, 19 KOs) looked painfully slow throughout the fight, and it was clear that his recent success against Richardson Hitchins on April 6th is an indication of how flawed the Brooklyn, New York native is.

That fight was Lemos’ only notable opponent during his pro career, and it’s now obvious that he was never as good as fans had thought he was after watching him give Hitchins problems. The only other guy Lemos has faced that fans have heard of is Lee Selby, but he was 35 years old and long past his best years when he stopped him in the fifth round on March 26th, 2022.

“My coach, BoMac, told me to come over the top and start catching him with the right hand, to start looping it,” said Keyshawn Davis to the media about how he got his knockout win over Gustavo Lemos on Friday night.

“That was the first time I threw my right hand. Throughout the whole first round, I was just sticking and moving. Sticking and moving. So, basically, once I got my rhythm, he kept jumping in. So, once I got my rhythm, and got my distance, I just let it go. It was just a reaction,” said Keyshawn.

Lemos did not look good at all tonight, and in hindsight, it seems obvious why Keyshawn wanted him so badly when Top Rank was offering him choices for opponents. Keyshawn made it sound to the media like he was taking on a major talent, a killer, but after tonight, it’s now obvious that Lemos was an average fighter, barely fringe-level.

Keyshawn Couldn’t Feel Lemos’ Power

“I didn’t put no power behind it. I didn’t load up. It just came. It him right on the chin, and he went down. Yeah, I made an adjustment. In the first round, I was really just using my legs a lot. BoMac was like, ‘Don’t let this guy use your legs too much too early.'”

It would have been interesting if Lemos could have stayed around for ten full rounds because he would have landed something that put some wear and tear on Keyshawn. He was so slow, though.

“That was really my game plan. I really wanted to see what game he got, see what his moves are like and just feel him out. In the second round, they said, ‘Start taking shorter steps.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ That’s why I took a little short step back, and I hit him with the right hand.

“I know I got the entire Virginia behind me. After a night like this, it’s going to be even more people behind us. So, just know it started right here in Norfolk at the Scope,” said Keyshawn.