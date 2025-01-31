Keyshawn Davis Shrugs Off Andy Cruz Rivalry

Keyshawn Davis says he’s not interested in avenging his four losses to Matchroom-promoted Andy Cruz from his amateur days when the Cuban fighter repeatedly schooled him. Davis (12-0, 8 KOs) says he’s above the 5-0 Cruz and predicts he won’t do well in the pros.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

No Revenge Needed

Fans view Keyshawn as a hypocrite because they feel that Gervonta Davis should fight him based on his 12-0 record and belief that he’s an A-class fighter. Yet he won’t do the same for 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz. Keyshawn is dismissive of him, feeling he’s trailing him career-wise because he has only had five fights.

Keyshawn points out that he’ll win a world title next month against WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on February 14th. His career is going in a different direction than Cruz’s. He leaves the possibility of fighting Andy someday when “it makes sense” financially. Eddie Hearn wants to position Cruz to fight for the IBF belt.

He’s not steering him toward WBC champion Shakur Stevenson because he’s hoping to match him against Gervonta Davis. He won’t let Cruz spoil things by matching him against Shakur and watching him beat him.

The Top Rank-promoted 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn is being fast-tracked to a world title without fighting anyone dangerous. His best wins have come against Gustavo Lemos, Jose Pedraza, Miguel Madueno, and Nahir Albright.

Davis turns 26 next month on February 28th, and he’s hoping that if he can get his hands on the WBO title, he can use it to get a unification fight against Gervonta Davis.

“I’m Not Thinking About Bro”