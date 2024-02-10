Keyshawn Davis Backs Tim Tszyu Over Keith Thurman

Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis feels that veteran Keith Thurman is facing the wrong guy in a 12-round non-title fight at 154 on March 30th, going up against the unbeaten Tim Tszyu.

Davis has a lot of respect for what the 35-year-old former WBA and WBC welterweight champion Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) has done in the sport, and he likes his ability to market himself.

PBC has chosen Thurman to face Tszyu, but their meeting on Amazon Prime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas could end badly for him.

Thurman was obviously selected for marketing purposes, given that this is PBC’s kick-off event with their new broadcast partner, Amazon.

They needed someone familiar to U.S. fans, so Thurman was chosen. The problem is that Thurman has never fought at 154 and has been inactive, fighting just once in the last five years.

“That Sounds Right”

“That sounds right,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fight Hub TV when told that former WBA & WBC welterweight champion Keith Thurman is an 8-to-1 underdog against WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu in their main event fight on the March 30th card on Amazon Prime PPV.

“Keith has put on a lot of great fights for the sport of boxing, and he knows how to promote and market himself. He’s a fun fighter,” said Davis.

It would be a massive upset if Thurman did defeat Tszyu because he’s not beaten anyone like this during his career. His best wins were against 140-pounder Danny Garcia in 2017 and Shawn Porter in 2016, but those were a long time ago.

Davis Questions Thurman’s Chances

“A fighter like me, I will always watch Keith Thurman because he knows how to promote himself and a fight, and you never know what he’s going to come with each and every fight. But with this fight, Tszyu is a dog; he’s a young dog, and he’s motivated.

“I just feel like Keith Thurman is going to come to fight, but Tim Tszyu, he’s just different,” said Davis.

If Thurman had come back already and beaten some respectable names at 154, one could give him a reasonable chance of winning, depending on who he beat. But with him coming off a two-year layoff and his last win against Mario Barrios, he’s going to be out of his league against Tszyu and likely beaten up and stopped.