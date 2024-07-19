Keyshawn Davis and Ryan Garcia Roast Teofimo Lopez on Instagram Live

Keyshawn Davis and Ryan Garcia roasted Teofimo Lopez on Instagram live today, talking about how he’s in outer space with his weirdness.

Davis has been trying to get a fight against Teofimo for his WBO light welterweight title, but he’s not made any progress after repeated callouts. Today on Instagram Live, Keyshawn asked Ryan and Shakur Stevenson to help him put pressure on Teofimo to get him to agree to fight.

The two fighters are with the same promoter at Top Rank, so it should be an easy one to make, but Teofimo is not interested in fighting the three-year pro Keyshawn (11-0, 7 KOs)

Ryan feels like Teofimo is too crazy to be reached, and there’s nothing he can do or say that would encourage him to fight Keyshawn.

It’s clear from watching how badly Teofimo (21-1, 13 KOs) has struggled in three out of his last four fights; he’s not the same fighter he was at lightweight. He’s only barely holding on, thanks to being propped up by Top Rank with their match-making.

With a better judging crew, Teo easily could have lost in his recent fights against Jamaine Ortiz and Sandor Martin. In Teofimo’s last match against Steve Claggett on June 29th, he fought horribly against a fighter who was supposed to be a showcase for him to look good.

Keyshawn Davis: “When I push that Teo fight, I need you to get behind me, bro,” said Keyshawn on Instagram Live, telling Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson to help him create pressure on Teofimo Lopez to fight him.

Ryan Garcia: “Bro, Teofimo is fighting with himself. Teo is fighting with the voices in his head.”

Keyshawn: “You is a funny. You’re right, though.”

Ryan: “He was talking about some crazy. ‘Ryan Garcia sold his soul, and that’s why his mom has cancer.’ I was like, ‘What? You’re weird.'”

Keyshawn: “That’s crazy. That’s why I was saying, Ryan. Let me f*** him up for you.”

Ryan: “He’s fighting himself. He don’t know what’s going on. You think I crashed out. Teo crashed out.”

Keyshawn needs to forget about Teofimo and look in another direction. Top Rank likely doesn’t want that fight either because they have to know that Teofimo is no longer cogent, and they need to keep him long enough to put him in a big money fight. Keyshawn isn’t the fight they need.

If Top Rank chooses to match Teofimo against a fighter who isn’t popular, they will put him with Brian Norman Jr. at welterweight because he arguably has more of a chance of becoming a star than Keyshawn, who lacks the talent to reach stardom. We saw that in his recent fights against Miguel Madueno and Nahir Albright.