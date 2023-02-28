Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Rematch Postponed; Taylor Will Still Fight In May

In bad but seemingly unavoidable news, it has been reported by Irish-Boxing that the big May rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano that was all set for Dublin on May 20, will not be happening as scheduled. As per Irish Boxing, Serrano has suffered a serious injury and she will not be ready to be able to box as soon as May. The word is the anticipated rematch of what has been called ‘The greatest ever women’s fight;’ will now take place in September of this year.

Taylor will still fight on May 20, and a replacement foe is now being looked for. Taylor edged Serrano in a terrific battle at Madison Square Garden last summer and almost immediately, fans were calling for a sequel to what was for many the Fight of the Year. Taylor, the reigning unified lightweight champion, will now be hoping the delayed Serrano rematch takes place at the enormous Croke Park, this the dream venue Taylor has always wanted to fight at.

As far as who may be brought in to challenge the unbeaten Taylor on May 20, names such as Mikaela Mayer, Heather Hardy, Estelle Mossley and Natasha Jonas are said to be in the frame. We will wait and see what happens, but one of the above ladies may soon find out they are getting themselves a veritable dream fight of their own, and right out of the blue.

Postponements are of course an unavoidable part of this sport we all love, and at this point in time all we can do is hope Serrano makes a full recovery from whatever injury it is she has been hit by. Taylor-Serrano II is a fight too good to not take place! Taylor is still looking forward to her homecoming, the female superstar not having boxed at home as a pro before now.



