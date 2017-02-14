Deontay Wilder not worried about Gerald Washington’s height

Undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder hosted a jam-packed media workout Tuesday at Skyy Gym in Northport, AL as he prepares to defend his title in primetime on Saturday, February 25 in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Televised coverage on FOX and FOX Deportes begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features a pair of exciting matchups as rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd meet in a 12-round world title eliminator, plus hard-hitting Dominic Breazeale battles undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh in heavyweight action.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by DiBella Entertainment and TBG Promotions in association with Bruno Event Team, start at $25 (not including applicable fees) and are on sale now. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and by visiting AlabamaTitleFight.com.

Here is what the Alabama-native Wilder had to say Tuesday:

DEONTAY WILDER

“Gerald Washington is a tall, athletic fighter with good size and power. I don’t have the physical advantages and it’ll make the fight exciting. It’s two tall, athletic guys going at each other. It’s going to be an even playing field and there’s nothing like seeing a tall man go ‘timber’.

“I prefer fighting taller opponents. I can see a lot of things easier against a taller fighter. I take every fighter seriously, especially when they’re eye level. I know that I can be punished if I make a mistake and if their experienced enough to capitalize on it.

“Washington doesn’t know what’s coming for him. I think he’s overwhelmed with the excitement of having the opportunity to fight for a world title. He said a lot of similar things that I said coming up, but I don’t think he knows what February 25 has in store for him. He’s facing one of the most dangerous fighters in the division and I’m glad that he’s saying he’s ready.

“I’m glad there’s not going to be any excuses from Washington. I know he was already deep into training camp when he got the call. You have to always stay ready in this game. We’ve had the same amount of time to get ready as he has, so I’m not looking at this like a short notice fight.

“Injuring myself in back-to-back rounds last time out was something I hadn’t experienced before. To go out there and fight through so much pain was tough but I’m the champion. Nobody is going to beat me. They’re going to have to take me out of the ring to make me stop fighting. I’m showing each and every time that I’m meant to be doing.

“I think I’m close to unifying the belts. I think this year will be a big step forward. A lot of people are talking about it and my team is 100 percent on board with it. We’re taking the right approach to getting me in the position to get all the belts. There are going to be a lot of great heavyweight fights this year.

“The progression of my left hand as a power punch has gone really well. Everything was kind of a blessing in disguise because each time I’ve had an injury I’ve been able to develop my relationship with my left hand and I’m looking forward to displaying something a little different that I’m going to take advantage of.

“Everything is feeling really great right now but the real test will be when I get into the ring. We’ll see if I’m 100 percent. I’ve been giving it my all in training camp and we’ll really see how it holds up when my fist hits his face.”

ABOUT WILDER vs. WASHINGTON

Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington is a heavyweight showdown between the WBC Champion Wilder and the unbeaten Washington that takes place Saturday, February 25 from the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. Coverage of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX & FOX Deportes begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and features a pair of exciting matchups as rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurdmeet in a 12-round world title eliminator, plus hard-hitting Dominic Breazeale battles undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh in heavyweight action.

Additional action on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features unbeaten super middleweight Caleb Plant battling Ghana’s Thomas Awimbono and undefeated knockout artist Jorge Lara facing Jhon Gemino.

Fans can live stream the fights on FOX Sports GO, available in English or Spanish through the FS1 or FOX Deportes feeds. The fight is available on desktop at FOXSportsGO.com and through the app store, or connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Xbox One and Roku. In addition, the show will be simulcast on FOX Sports on SiriusXM channel 83 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.