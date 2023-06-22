Katie Taylor To Activate Rematch Clause, Return Fight With Chantelle Cameron Eyed For November

To nobody’s big surprise, unified women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor, 22-1(6) is set to enforce her rematch clause for a return meeting with Chantelle Cameron, who defeated the Irish star via majority decision in a good action fight back on May 20 in Dublin. Warrior Taylor, who lost for the first time in her pro career, made it clear that very night how she wanted a rematch and no other immediate fight.

Very much a throwback, or old-school fighter in as much as she always wants the best fight, the toughest fights, the defining fights, 36 year old Taylor is absolutely craving revenge over the unbeaten Cameron. Cameron, who retained her status as unified 140 pound champion with the win over Taylor, who was moving up and, as the saying goes, daring to be great, will be happy to fight Taylor a second time.

“Katie Taylor is going to exercise that rematch clause against Chantelle Cameron,” Eddie Hearn said to the gathered media whilst speaking out in New York. “We’re going to plan that fight probably for November time. It’s going to be a huge fight.”

There is no word yet on location or w eight for the rematch. There has been some suggestion that Taylor will move back down to 135 and that Cameron, 18-0(8) will this time challenge Taylor for the belts she holds. This is just that at the moment though, talk. The rematch is obviously a natural for Ireland once again, the first fight really packing in the fans and creating a brilliant atmosphere. As her fans know, Taylor has always dreamed of fighting a big fight at Croke Park. Maybe the historic venue will host the rematch?

Some people did say that Cameron is just too big for Taylor, and this is why the return, to favour Taylor, should take place at lightweight. Others say Cameron is just too good for Taylor, who may be past her best by some margin at age 36 and after engaging in a number of tough fights. Cameron is four years younger than Taylor as we know.

So, the rematch will happen, as everyone felt it would. Will it be repeat or revenge in November?