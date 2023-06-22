“Prince” Charles Martin: “I’m Going To Knock Jared Anderson Out”

Fans read yesterday how unbeaten heavyweight contender Jared Anderson will face late-replacement foe, former IBF heavyweight champ “Prince” Charles Martin on July 1 in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, this after original foe Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw from the fight with “The Real Big Baby” due to visa issues.

And 37 year old Martin is talking a great fight going in. Martin, 29-3-1(26) has a goal: to become a two-time heavyweight champ. And he says he has to defeat Anderson, 14-0(14) to get the opportunity to achieve his goal. The southpaw from Saint Louis, Missouri was busy with some media stuff yesterday, but he still kindly took time to give ESB a few quotes on the upcoming fight.

“I’m going to knock Jared Anderson out,” Martin told the writer. “I’m going to shake up the whole boxing world.”

Martin, who has been in with some familiar names, such as – Anthony Joshua, Luis Ortiz, Vyacheslav Glazkov, Adam Kownacki and Gerald Washinton – says he has no problem coming into the Anderson fight at short-notice (Martin was set to fight on the July 29 card topped by Terence Crawford and Errol Spence). Martin as we know, has blown hot and cold during his career. When he’s cold (the AJ fight) it’s been a disappointing affair. But when he’s hot (the Ortiz slugfest, the Kownacki rumble, the Washington fight, won by Martin via KO), Martin has shown he is a handful for anyone.

If Martin shows up firing on all cylinders on July 1st, Anderson just might get the toughest fight of his entire career. Martin is the underdog here, make no mistake. But he is a live underdog, make no mistake.

Martin can bang, he can take a shot, and when he’s fully fit and motivated he can really fight. And Martin has a good deal of experience, with him not only having faced big names but with Martin also going deep in fights, as in deep into the later rounds. This is something Anderson has not yet done, the 23 year old having only gone past the third round in a pro fight on two occasions. The Anderson-Martin fight will get very interesting if it reaches the second half of its 10 scheduled rounds. We just might get treated to a good heavyweight action fight on July 1st. Going into some fights, you have that sense, the feeling of an upset being in the air. This is one such fight.

Agree or disagree?