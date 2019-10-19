Kalle Sauerland discusses Prograis vs. Taylor fight for next Saturday

Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of the World Boxing Super Series, breaks down the delicate Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) vs Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) Super-Lightweight Ali Trophy Final at The O2 in London on October 26.





Fight week for the first final of Season II is approaching. How would describe the vibe one week before the fight?

“There is an incredible vibe around this fight. From the fans and from the camps. I think both Prograis and Taylor are desperately trying to get that upper hand mentally which I’m sure will build up to a very intense face-to-face at the weigh-in.”

Prograis vs. Taylor = best vs. best

What can the fans look forward to on fight night?

“The fans are getting two undefeated world champions who have fought their way through other world champions to fight for the Ali Trophy. So it’s truly the best versus best – Prograis-Taylor is the caviar of boxing.”





What kind of a fight can be expected?

“It’s a 50-50 fight between the number one and two in the division. And it’s one of those fights that’s got ‘Fight of the Year” written all over it. It’s gonna be fireworks that’s for sure. But who and how he’s gonna win is impossible to say, it is that close.”

How will you describe the styles colliding?

“They are both punchers and huge personalities but there are differences. Josh is a fighter who likes to stand up and fight and go for someone whereas Prograis so far in the tournament has picked his shots from the outside jumping in and out and he’s very slick at doing that.”

O2 will be jammed pack for Prograis-Taylor fight

What will the atmosphere be like at The O2?

“The O2 is an amazing venue for boxing. My first fight promoted at The O2 was Kessler-Froch II and I remember the noise at the ring walks and during the fight; it was second to none. Prograis-Taylor has the same potential to lift the roof. The unification of two undefeated world champions for a trophy in Muhammad Ali’s honour is not something you’ll have a chance to witness every other day.”





Prograis vs. Taylor can be seen LIVE on DAZN & Sky Box Office

The WBSS Super-Lightweight Ali Trophy Final at The O2 in London on October 26 is shown live via Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the U.S.

DAZN, the world’s largest dedicated live sports streaming service, will exclusively bring U.S. fight fans the WBSS Season II Finals. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

WBSS Season 2 Finals:

Bantamweights

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – 7 November, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Super-Lightweights

Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor – 26 October, The O2, London, UK

Cruiserweights

Mairis Briedis vs Yunier Dorticos