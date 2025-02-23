Junto Nakatani Vs. David Cuellar Tomorrow; Nakatani Wants Bam, Chocolatito, The Monster

With plenty of us boxing fans getting our breath back after Saturday night’s Saudi extravaganza, there will be more possibly great action tomorrow, this time at the Ariake Arena in Japan. Pound-for-pound star Junto Nakatani, the reigning WBC bantamweight champ, will defend against David Cuellar, while fans will also get Seiya Tsutsumi Vs. Daigo Higa in WBA bantamweight title showdown, and Tenshin Nasukawa against Jason Moloney in a ten rounder.

Star of the show, though, is the superb Nakatani, a man some experts think might be able to top Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, this a massive all-Japanese mega-fight that everyone wants to see. Nakatani, 29-0(22) spoke with The Ring, and the 27 year old made it clear he is not solely focused on “The Monster,” but also on big fights with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez.

Nakatani faces a tough nut tomorrow in Mexico’s Cuellar, who is unbeaten himself at 28-0(18), but Junto is aiming for real and genuine greatness. First up, he says, he wants to unify the world titles at 118 pounds.

“I am not satisfied at this point,” southpaw Nakatani said. “I want to perform better and get more recognition. All of my fights ended in knockout last year, and I want to do the same this year. I am looking to control the fight against Cuellar, put on a great performance, and knock him out. I am aware of possibly moving up to 122 pounds. If the opportunity comes to fight Inoue, that would be great. I might be able to give a better performance at 122. I want a unification fight at 118 next. I have not really thought about Chocolatito, but I would like that fight. I think a Bam Rodriguez fight is one that the fans can look forward to as well.”

As special as he is, all Nakatani’s fights are ones to look forward to. Tomorrow’s fight could prove lively, and it would be impressive if Nakatani did manage to KO Cuellar. As for Nakatani against Bam, The Monster, and Chocolatito, all I can say is yes please to all three fights!

The really big one there, though, is of course Inoue Vs. Nakatani, and so long as both men are unbeaten are are looking as great as they have been looking, it seems this super-fight will happen. But who wins?