Julian “J-Rock” Williams faces Joshua Clottey on 6/30

Super welterweight contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams (22-1-1, 14 KOs) will match-up against once-beaten Joshua Conley (14-1-1, 9 KOs) in televised action on Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Friday, June 30.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature unbeaten welterweight prospects Jamontay Clark (11-0, 7 KOs) and Ivan Golub (13-0, 11 KOs) squaring-off in an eight-round matchup. The June 30 event is headlined by unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter making his second title defense against mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov.

“I am definitely excited to get back in the ring,” said Williams. “I can’t wait. It feels like it has been two years, not six months. I took my loss on the chin. I tried to learn as much as possible from it and I’m moving forward. Conley is a solid fighter. He only has one loss and it was to Daquan Arnett, who is another good fighter. I know he is coming to win. If he beats me, it opens a lot of doors and takes him to the next stage of his career so I have to come prepared.”





“This is a great opportunity for my career and I feel like a win here puts me on the list of up-and-coming 154-pound fighters,” said Conley. “Training camp has been going well. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I know that it’s going to be a tough fight. I expect Julian to come out fast and try to prove something, but I’m going to stay composed and do what I have to do.”

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions in association with Warriors Boxing, are priced at $225 $125, $100, $75, $55 and $35, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The 27-year-old Williams earned his first world title shot last year after defeating Marcello Matano to become the top contender before eventually falling short against unbeaten Jermall Charlo. Fighting out of Philadelphia, Williams has been highly regarded since a strong amateur career and proved his worth in the pro ranks by stopping veterans Arman Ovsepyan and Luciano Cuello in addition to a shutout victory over Joey Hernandez. He returns to the ring on June 30 looking to put himself in position for another world title opportunity.

Fighting out of San Bernadino, California, Conley enters this bout have won his last three contests, including two stoppage victories last year against Juan Manuel Mares and Adrian Arenas. The 25-year-old was unbeaten in his first 12 pro starts and his only blemish came via a split decision against Daquan Arnett in 2015. He will make his 2017 debut when he enters the ring against Williams on June 30.





An unbeaten prospect from Cincinnati, the “Quiet Assassin” Clark picked up two victories in 2016 over increasingly quality competition as he stopped Elvin Perez in six rounds and earned a unanimous decision over Edgar Ortega. The 22-year-old made his 2017 debut in March and stopped Gaku Takahashi in the seventh round of a fight on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Originally from Ukraine but now fighting out of Brooklyn, Golub has fought exclusively in the U.S. since turning pro and comes off of a stoppage victory over veteran James Stevenson last September. The 28-year-old southpaw has stopped his last seven opponents inside of the distance as he enters this fight on June 30.