Juan Manuel Marquez set for August return; eyeing possible fights with new champ Horn, Cotto

Mexican legend and all time great Juan Manuel Marquez is five years older than Manny Pacquiao but both he and his equally legendary trainer Nacho Beristain think a fight with new WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn, Pac Man’s (controversial) conqueror, is a good idea.

The 43 year old Marquez (really at an advanced age for a welterweight) is reported by ESPN Deportes to be returning to action against TBA in August; for his first fight since his May 2014 win over the tough Mike Alvarado. And after that, Beristain said that he likes the idea of his fighter going in with new champ Horn.

“Pacquiao failed himself (in the loss to Horn), I think he is very involved in his political career and wasn’t training as he should have been,” Nacho stated. “Marquez has all of the right faculties. Against Horn, the right technique would be imposed. I’ve been watching [Marquez train] and he’s been looking super good.”





As interesting as a Horn-Marquez fight would be, there is also, still, the possibility of “Dinamita” facing fellow veteran (although not quite as old) Miguel Cotto. The two future Hall of Famers have been interested in fighting one another for months now, if not years, but thus far they have not been able to come to terms. Kell Brook is also said to be interested in a fight with Cotto.

First up, before his planned December fight against either Horn or Cotto, Marquez, 56-7-1(40) must look sufficiently impressive in his return fight next month. How much has Marquez got left at age 43? Can he dethrone Horn? Or Cotto (should Cotto beat Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO super welterweight belt, also in August)?

Marquez, a genuine fan favourite, turned pro way, way back in the early summer of 1993 (a fight he actually lost!), and he has accomplished so much: titles at multiple weights, wins over fellow greats Pacquiao, Barrera, Casamayor and others. Who knows what his motives for wanting to continue fighting are.