Joshus – Dubois: U.S. fans catch a break with a $19.99 PPV price tag

U.S. fans only need to pay $19.99 on PPV to watch the September 21st heavyweight clash between IBF champion Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London, England. That’s a very nice price compared to the $70+ events that American fans have grown accustomed to needing to pay.

It’s jarring when you compare the $19.99 to what American fans are being asked to pay for the $89.99 Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Bergar Berlanga event on DAZN PPV.

A Lackluster Undercard for American Viewers

The downside of the September 21at event is that the main between the former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) and Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) is the only fight that appeals to U.S. fans.

If the price hadn’t been reduced to affordable for Americans, it wouldn’t have sold well because the undercard was assembled exclusively for the British market.

There is no fan interest in the United States for the Joshua-Dubois fight, but the undercard lacks any appeal to Americans. They see no one on the undercard who would interest them enough to purchase the card. It’s too bad someone like Shakur Stevenson couldn’t be enlisted for the undercard because his tune-up against Joe Cordina would be perfect for this event

Undercard fights

– Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Tyler Denny

– Anthony Cacace vs Josh Warrington

– Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson

– Liam Smith vs Josh Kelly

– Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley

Joshua’s Comeback: Is He Truly Back?

Joshua, 34, is the favorite to beat Dubois, but given that he hasn’t fought a top-tier-level fighter since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk two years ago in 2022, it’s hard to view him as a sure thing in this fight. AJ’s promoters have pulled him back from fighting world-class opposition until now to rebuild him with weak opposition, and they’ve done a good job.

When you do that to a fighter, you’re not doing them any favors in the true sense because they don’t improve. Repackaging an old, broken product to resell to fans is more for marketing purposes. It’s like having an old chair that you use Super Glu to repair, trying to sell it like new. Joshua is an old 34, and it doesn’t matter what his promoter has done to make him look brand new. He’s not the same fighter he was when he turned pro in 2013.

“On the night, we’ll find out for sure, but I think I’ve got more experience than him,” said Daniel Dubois to the BoxNation YouTube channel, talking about his belief that he has more experience than the 34-year-old Anthony Joshua despite being eight years younger and not having competed in the Olympics like he has.