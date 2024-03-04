Joshua vs. Ngannou: An Early Start Time for a PPV Blockbuster this Friday

Fans in the UK and U.S may need to cancel work this Friday if they want to get the chance to watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou clash live on DAZN PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event begins at 10:20 am ET and 3:20 pm. UK on DAZN os Sky Sports Box Office. The Saudis chose the times for the event, and they can afford for it to bomb in both countries. Obviously, those are terrible times for Americans and Brits to watch the event live.

Pricing and Viewing Options

The card goes for $39.00 on DAZN along with your subscription or $69.99 on PPV.com. On top of the interesting main event, the undercard has Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker and Nick Ball vs. Rey Vargas.

“I’m looking at Friday as a great opportunity to present myself to showcase my talent and my strength and I have mentally,” said Anthony Joshua to Sky Sports News about his fight this Friday night against Francis Ngannou.

Joshua seems pretty confident from winning his last three fights, and he seems to think he’s going to get through this match without any problems. It’s difficult to predict how Joshua will do against the big puncher Ngannou because he hasn’t faced a good opponent in a couple of years, so there’s a chance that AJ could fall apart once he starts getting hit.

“I’m also looking forward to getting back to training, if I’m completely honest with you,” said Joshua. “I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym and building on everything I’ve been doing over the last 12 months.”

Joshua’s Return to Form

“So, I fought last year in April. So when I fought Jermaine Franklin on the new dawn to March 8th, that’s like an 11th-month period,” said Joshua. “This is like my fourth time. I feel like I’m getting stronger again. I’m getting my timing and my rhythm. I’m looking forward to getting back in the gym.

“So, I’m not too worried about Fury and Usyk. Who knows if they’ll even get in the ring? I’m just worried about myself. That’s the most important thing,” said Joshua.