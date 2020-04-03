Anthony Joshua Vs. Kubrat Pulev Postponed – Schedule Updates

Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20 has been postponed.

A new date for the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports Entertainment is currently being worked on. We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Whyte vs. Povetkin Rescheduled, Usyk vs Chisora Postponed

Covid-19: Matchroom Boxing Schedule Update: In line with the BBBofC and Government guidelines relating to COVID-19, Matchroom Boxing have postponed all events scheduled to be taking place in May, including Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, Lee Selby vs. George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on May 9 and Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora at The O2 in London on May 23.

Subject to the developing situation, Whyte’s Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title clash with Povetkin has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 4th, while Selby’s IBF Lightweight World Title Final Eliminator against Kambosos Jr has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 11th. Tickets will be valid for these rescheduled dates or refunds will be available from your point of purchase.

A new date for Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight showdown with Chisora is also being worked on, with tickets remaining valid for the rescheduled date once announced and refunds available from your point of purchase.

The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved with our events remain the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing world-class boxing events back to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our thoughts are with everybody affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time.

Jose Ramirez-Viktor Postol Super Lightweight World Title Bout Postponed

Bout will still take place at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on a date to be determined

Purchased tickets will be valid for a makeup date

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WBC/WBO super lightweight world champion Jose Ramirez’s scheduled May 9 title defense against Viktor Postol at Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif., has been postponed.

The rescheduled bout will take place at Save Mart Center, and tickets for the May 9 event will be valid for the rescheduled date. Ramirez and Postol were originally scheduled to fight Feb. 2 in China (Feb. 1 in the U.S), but when COVID-19 escalated in China, the bout was moved stateside.

“I feel terribly for Jose and Viktor, who have entered two training camps, only to see the fight postponed both times,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “They are consummate professionals, and they will give the great Fresno fans a memorable fight whenever it occurs. We owe it to Jose and Viktor to make this fight happen as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Said Ramirez: “I’m focused and will stay training and ready. Our nation’s safety must come first. We will all get through this.”

Premier Boxing Champions Events For May Have Been Postponed

LAS VEGAS (March 2020) – All of the Premier Boxing Champions events scheduled for May will be postponed to adhere to the recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic made by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“We will reschedule the postponed events at a later date once it becomes safe to do so,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, who handle the promotion for most PBC events. “Now is the time for everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of the pandemic and take care of your loved ones and your neighbors.”

Sampson Boxing, Paco Boxing Announce Postponement of Boxing Event on April 24

Sampson Boxing and Paco Boxing regretfully announce the postponement of their boxing event, originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Fight Night at the Cannery” was to have featured Argentina’s Alberto “Beto” Palmetta (13-1, 9 KOs) taking on Tijuana, Mexico’s Jorge Alberto “El Chihuas” Brito (13-1, 8 KOs) in the 10-round welterweight main event, as well as Colombia’s Yeis “El Tigre” Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) facing the Dominican Republic’s also undefeated Starling “El Poli” Castillo (11-0, 8 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main and Montevideo, Uruguay power puncher Amilcar “Pety” Vidal (11-0, 10 KOs) against unbeaten Texan Donald Reed (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight opener.

“Although I am disappointed in this postponement, I am proud to see the boxing community’s responding to the virus in such a unified and responsible way,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “To the Boxing Hall of Fame and all my fellow promoters who have had to postpone or cancel their events in the name of fighter safety, I salute and look forward to many more unforgettable nights of boxing when this is all over.”

Lewkowicz says he will announce a new date when conditions are once again favorable to live events.