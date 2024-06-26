Joshua & Fury Plan 2025 Fight, Regardless of Upcoming Fight Outcomes

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury spoke on Facetime today, and they’re planning their fight for early 2025 regardless of the outcome of AJ’s fight against Daniel Dubois on September 21st and Fury’s rematch with WBA/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is on board with Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) and Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) meeting up in the first or second quarter of 2025.

Usyk & Dubois: Irrelevant

Interestingly, Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) are being brushed aside, as if neither of them are relevant for this. That’s a little disturbing, as it makes clear that this isn’t about sports.

It’s more about making money, as the British public is interested in seeing the 35-year-old Fury and Joshua meet up while they’re still relatively at the top of the sport.

This sends the wrong message when a fight is planned with no care about the outcomes of the upcoming match-up. If the Usyk and Dubois fights don’t matter, why are Fury and Joshua taking them?

It’ll be a bad look if Joshua and Fury lose their next fights. This would put His Excellency in a tough position to make the match between them, with both fighters’ popularity having taken a huge hit and their market value plummeting.

Ideally, if Joshua or Fury get beaten in their next fights, they should try and avenge the losses if possible rather than meeting in an all-British clash in 2025. It would look better if either or both wanted to redeem themselves.

FaceTime Exchange: A Glimpse into the Future

Turki Alalshikh: “Do you want this fight [Tyson Fury]?”

Anthony Joshua: “Everyone wants this fight.”

Turki: “Champ [Fury], finish the job on 21 of December of 21. We are waiting for you.”

Joshua: “I’m waiting for you. I’m waiting for you.”

Tyson Fury: “Good. I’ll get the job done [against Oleksandr Usyk].”

Joshua: “No, you won’t. Either way, I’m waiting for you.”

Fury: “I’ll get the job done.”

Joshua: “Either way.”

Turki: “Either way, he’s waiting for you.”

Fury: “Either way, I’ll fight him next. When are you going to put it on? What date?”

Turki: “In the first or second quarter of 2025. AJ waiting for you and the world waiting for you.”

Fury: “I can’t wait.”

Joshua: “This [fist] can’t wait.”

Fury: “I’ll use them both on your face, you ugly dosser.”

Turki: “Each way, we want to see this fight.”

Fury: “I’ve got to get Usyk dealt with first, again.”

Joshua: “Again? It’ll be once.”