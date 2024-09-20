Joshua, Dubois – Official Weigh In Results: 252.5 For Joshua, 248.6 For Dubois

The official weights are in for tomorrow night’s IBF heavyweight title fight live on DAZN PPV between British rivals Daniel Dubois, champion, and Anthony Joshua, challenger. Before a huge crowd in Trafalgar Square in the heart of London, the two men took to the scale just moments ago.

There were no surprises, as both men came in at a weight that was pretty much expected. Dubois, the younger man by seven years at age 27, scaled 248.6 pounds, this his career heaviest weight, but he was just a couple of pounds or so more than he weighed for his last fight, this the big stoppage win over Filip Hrgovic. 34 year old Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champ, came in a little heavier than his opponent, at 252.5 pounds.

After another pretty intense stare-down, the two men spoke briefly with Sky Sports. Dubois predicted a win “by any means necessary.” Joshua said he would become a three-time heavyweight champion if he defeats Dubois.

Both men looked confident, in shape, and ready. If anything, Dubois looked the little bit more tense fighter of the two, with him being ready to go and anxious to do so. AJ was smiling and thankful to the fans who had shown up for today’s ceremony. Joshua said that he was pumped up before stepping into the ring to perform “for all these people who like blood, guts and glory.”

Both fighters have clearly put the work in, and fans are excited for an explosive, exciting fight. Promoter Frank Warren once again promised us “something really special.”

“I promise you, this is gonna be something magnificent,” Warren said.

Let’s hope so. There are so many expert picks currently floating around, and to a penny, all of them say KO or stoppage either way. Tomorrow’s fight will not go the distance.

Pick: I’m going Joshua early, with him getting Dubois out of there quickly courtesy of his huge right hand. AJ to win inside two rounds.

Who are YOU picking?