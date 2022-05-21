Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards LIVE action results from London

Joshua Buatsi fights Craig Richards tonight in a WBA light heavyweight title eliminator on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London, England. The start time for Buatsi – Richards is at 2:00 ET.

Eddie Hearn sees Buatsi vs. Richards bout as a 50-50 affair, and he could be right. Richards looked impressive recently in his fight against WBA 175-lb champion Dmitry Bivol last May, coming VERY close to defeating him.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates/results of tonight’s action below.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is hopeful that the winner of tonight’s Buatsi vs. Richards fight can challenge WBA 175-lb champion Dmitry Bivol for his title next.

The idea is that Bivol will take on the winner of the Buatsi-Richards fight while Canelo Alvarez battles Gennadiy Golovkin in September in their trilogy match.

If Canelo comes out the winner against GGG, he would then face Bivol in a rematch if he’s still the WBA champion by that point.

Buatsi, 29, is a 2016 British Olympian whose career has failed to launch despite huge expectations from his Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

When he signed Buatsi, he saw a potential star, but due to his failure to fight as often as needed, he’s failed to increase his popularity during the last five years.

Indeed, Buatsi is arguably less popular now than when he first turned professional in 2017, and it’s becoming obvious that it was a huge mistake for Hearn to have inked him.

If Buatsi fails to win tonight or if he gets beaten later this year by Bivol, don’t be surprised if Hearn cuts him loose in the same way he did Demetrius Andrade. You couldn’t blame Hearn for doing so. This is show business, and Buati has failed to perform.

Buatsi is coming off an 11th-round stoppage win over Richards Bolotniks nine months ago in August 2021. This is another example of Buatsi shooting himself in the foot by failing to stay active.

In the last nine months, Buatsi should have fought at least twice if not three times, if he wanted to become a star like Gennadiy Golovkin, Anthony Joshua, and other popular fighters who were busy in the early portion of their careers.

On the undercard, Alen Babics fights Adam Balski in a bridgerweight contest. The winner of the fight will take on Oscar Rivas for the WBC bridgerweight title.

That’s going to be a tough one for the Babics vs. Balski winner, considering that Rivas is essentially a true heavyweight with lots of experience, power, and ability that neither of these two fighters has ever seen.