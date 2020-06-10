Hearn Says Joshua and Fury Have “Agreed Financial Terms For A Two-Fight Deal”

Email WhatsApp 39 Shares

It’s still far too early to get out the champagne and begin celebrating, but things are certainly going the right way as far as the making of a Tyson Fury versus Anthony Joshua fight is concerned. In fact, chances are looking good the two rival heavyweight champions will fight each other twice.

Promoter Eddie Hearn spoke with Sky Sports today, and he announced how Fury and Joshua have “agreed financial terms for a two-fight deal.” Hearn cautions us how “there is still a lot to overcome,” but he is happy to point out how “we are making great progress.”

“There’s still a lot to overcome. We are looking at venues and dates,” Hearn said. “We have the Dillian Whyte mandatory which is due before this fight. It’s fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms of the fight. We’ve been talking to MTK, giving them assurances from Joshua’s side that all the details on the structure of the deal is approved from our side. And it is from Fury’s side, as well. We’re in a good place. It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights. A lot to overcome in the meantime. We’re moving in the right direction. I’m confident that both guys have given their blessing for the fight to go ahead.”

Fury must first get past Deontay Wilder in their third fight, and then, as Hearn said, the thoroughly deserving (and long since waiting for his shot) Whyte must be accommodated. While Joshua must take care of his own mandatory fight with Kubrat Pulev. But Joshua and Fury are seemingly on the same page as far as agreeing to fight one another, and as far as both men genuinely wanting the fight. Heaven knows, there will be more than enough money for both men, regardless of the split.

Assuming neither man loses beforehand, a Fury Vs. Joshua super-fight could well happen some time in 2021. As many, many fans have already said before now, this fight is simply too big, too demanded, not to happen.