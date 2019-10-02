Joseph Parker ill, won’t fight Chisora on October 26

Joseph Parker (26-2, 20 KOs) has pulled out of his heavyweight clash against Dereck Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) that was scheduled for October 26 at the O2 Arena in London, England. The former WBO heavyweight champion Parker has been ill for a week, and is seeking treatment. They think Parker’s illness was caused by a spider bite.





This is unfortunate news because Chisora and Parker had built up a lot of interest in their fight with the trash talking. Parker wasn’t backing down to Chisora, and talking about wanting to send him into retirement. Chisora said expected Parker to run from him the way he did in the last two times he came to the UK. It was amusing to see these guys together. It was like a comedy show.

Chisora to remain on card

Parker-Chisora was supposed to be the co-feature bout on the Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor card on DAZN and Sky Box Office. Chisora was the major draw for Sky Sports, and he still plans on staying on the card. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is looking for a replacement opponent to match against the 35-year-old Chisora.

As long as Hearn finds a quality fighter, the card won’t take a big hit. Parker is talented, but he’s already been beaten twice while fighting in the UK in losses to Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua. Hearn has a HUGE stable of fighters to potentially step in to face Chisora.





Hearn will have to be careful in selecting Chisora’s opponent

Some of them are talented enough to possibly beat Chisora. It’s unclear how Chisora would feel about fighting likes of Filip Hrgovic or Michael Hunter on short notice. Those guys would be a nightmare for Chisora to have to prepare for on just three weeks’ notice.

In the main event, WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) fights IBF champion Josh Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs) in a unification fight in the final of the World Boxing Super Series 140-lb tournament. Chisora wasn’t too happy at the kickoff news conference last month after finding out that he would be fighting in the co-feature bout.

Dereck Chisora the star of the card

Chisora is more popular than Prograis and Taylor in the UK. Naturally, Dereck wasn’t happy that he was fighting on the undercard despite him being the major draw on Sky Box Office. It’s a strange situation. Chisora won’t be fighting for a world title in his fight. Prograis vs. Taylor has these three things going for it:





Light welterweight unification fight

Match between the #1 and #2 fighters at 140

Final of the World Boxing Super Series light welterweight tournament