Jonas vs. Habazin: Liverpool Ready for World Welterweight Championship Showdown

Natasha Jonas (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) and Ivana Habazin (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) stepped on the scales today, confirming they’re both ready to throw leather in their IBF and WBC World Welterweight Championship unification fight tonight at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre. You can catch the drama live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland or Peacock in the USA.

Meanwhile, over in the Olympic Gold Club, Lauren Price MBE (because we can’t forget her title) will defend her WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine World Titles against Bexcy Mateus (145 lbs / 65.77 kg). Apparently, this is the appetizer to set up next year’s “ultimate showdown,” so the stakes are high—assuming both fighters make it out in one piece.

The undercard is just as packed:

Stephen McKenna (152 lbs / 69.09 kg) risks his undefeated streak and WBC International Silver Super Welterweight Title against Lee Cutler (152 lbs / 69.09 kg).

risks his undefeated streak and against Lee Cutler (152 lbs / 69.09 kg). Viddal Riley (201 lbs / 91.22 kg) returns to the ring, aiming for a future matchup with London rival Isaac Chamberlain, as he faces Dan Garber (229 lbs / 103.87 kg) in a cruiserweight contest.

returns to the ring, aiming for a future matchup with London rival Isaac Chamberlain, as he faces Dan Garber (229 lbs / 103.87 kg) in a cruiserweight contest. Mark Jeffers (167 lbs / 75.75 kg) takes on Joshua Quartey (165 lbs / 74.84 kg) for the Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Championship.

Official Weights From Liverpool