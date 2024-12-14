Jonas vs. Habazin: Liverpool Ready for World Welterweight Championship Showdown By Amy A Kaplan - 12/14/2024 - Comments Natasha Jonas (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) and Ivana Habazin (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) stepped on the scales today, confirming they’re both ready to throw leather in their IBF and WBC World Welterweight Championship unification fight tonight at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre. You can catch the drama live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland or Peacock in the USA. Meanwhile, over in the Olympic Gold Club, Lauren Price MBE (because we can’t forget her title) will defend her WBA, IBO, and Ring Magazine World Titles against Bexcy Mateus (145 lbs / 65.77 kg). Apparently, this is the appetizer to set up next year’s “ultimate showdown,” so the stakes are high—assuming both fighters make it out in one piece. The undercard is just as packed: Stephen McKenna (152 lbs / 69.09 kg) risks his undefeated streak and WBC International Silver Super Welterweight Title against Lee Cutler (152 lbs / 69.09 kg). Viddal Riley (201 lbs / 91.22 kg) returns to the ring, aiming for a future matchup with London rival Isaac Chamberlain, as he faces Dan Garber (229 lbs / 103.87 kg) in a cruiserweight contest. Mark Jeffers (167 lbs / 75.75 kg) takes on Joshua Quartey (165 lbs / 74.84 kg) for the Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Championship. Official Weights From Liverpool 10 x 2 mins – IBF & WBC World Welterweight Championships: Natasha Jonas: 10st 6lb (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) Ivana Habazin: 10st 6lb (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) 10 x 2 mins – WBA & IBO World Welterweight Championships: Lauren Price: 10st 6lb (146 lbs / 66.22 kg) Bexcy Mateus: 10st 5lb 5oz (145 lbs / 65.77 kg) 10 x 3 mins – WBC International Silver Super Welterweight Championship: Stephen McKenna: 10st 12lb 5oz (152 lbs / 69.09 kg) Lee Cutler: 10st 12lb 5oz (152 lbs / 69.09 kg) 10 x 3 mins – Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Championship: Mark Jeffers: 11st 13lb (167 lbs / 75.75 kg) Joshua Quartey: 11st 11lb (165 lbs / 74.84 kg) 6 x 3 mins – Cruiserweight Contest: Viddal Riley: 14st 5lb 5oz (201 lbs / 91.22 kg) Dan Garber: 16st 5lb (229 lbs / 103.87 kg) 6 x 3 mins – Lightweight Contest: Frankie Stringer: 9st 11lb 5oz (137 lbs / 62.14 kg) Tatenda Mangombe: 9st 12lb 5oz (138 lbs / 62.60 kg) 6 x 3 mins – Super Flyweight Contest: Mikie Talon: 7st 12lb 5oz (110 lbs / 49.89 kg) Benn Norman: 7st 12lb 5oz (110 lbs / 49.89 kg) 6 x 3 mins – Super Welterweight Contest: Mason Cartwright: 11st 2lb (156 lbs / 70.76 kg) Dzmitry Atrokhau: 11st 3lb 5oz (157 lbs / 71.21 kg) 4 x 3 mins – Super Featherweight Contest: Jamie Devine: 9st 5lb 5oz (131 lbs / 59.42 kg) Jayro Fernando Duran: 9st 7lb (132 lbs / 59.87 kg) 15 shares Click here to subscribe to our FREE newsletter Related News: Jonas vs. Price This Friday – Start Times and Streaming DetailsJonas vs. Habazin: Liverpool Ready for World Welterweight Championship ShowdownJonas’ Victory Sparks Controversy: Coach Gallagher Questions Judge’s 97-93 Score for Mayer Red-Hot 154 Pounder Callum Walsh Scores Brutal First-Round KO Win Over Dean SutherlandKambosos Jr. vs. Wyllie: Jake Wyllie Buys a Ticket, Ends Up in the Main Event!“Bad Choice”: Gabe Rosado Criticizes Devin Haney’s Selection of Jose Ramirez for May 2nd Return Boxing News | Jonas vs. Habazin: Liverpool Ready for World Welterweight Championship Showdown Last Updated on 12/14/2024