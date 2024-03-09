Johnny Nelson on Fury’s Problem: Joshua’s Win Exposes Past Excuses

Johnny Nelson believes Tyson Fury is secretly fuming after witnessing Anthony Joshua’s two-round destruction of Francis Ngannou at ringside last Friday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Nelson says Fury will be upset because he knows fans will criticize him based on the problems he had fighting Ngannou last October.

After that fight, Fury said he’d had a good camp, but Nelson feels he will have to change his story by saying he had a poor one after watching what Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) did against Ngannou.

No matter what Fury says now, he’s going to be given grief by fans and no longer seen as being better than AJ or Oleksandr Usyk, who may expose him even worse than Ngannou did when they meet on May 18th for the undisputed championship.

The Ngannou Debacle

“He’ll be [upset] because he’ll be like, ‘I don’t want the stick I’m going to get,'” said Johnny Nelson to BoxNation when asked what Tyson Fury will be thinking after watching Anthony Joshua destroy Francis Ngannou last Friday night.

“At the time, he [Fury] said, ‘I had a great training camp [for Ngannou].’ If you want us to believe that, then I’d really be upset because what can you say? What can he say because after a great training camp, look what happened, and then look at what Joshua has done.”

Fury will probably give Ngannou credit for having done a good job on him rather than changing his original story, but either way, he’s lost credibility with fans. This is the second former Fury opponent that Joshua has dusted off, and it’s now clear that he’s fighting at a higher level.

“So, he’s got to say, ‘I didn’t have a great training camp.’ The public is thinking, ‘Which one do you want us to believe?'” said Nelson.

“In that performance, of course, he’s going to look slick. He was in against a novice,” said Nelson about Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, saying he’s the best fighter in the world. “It always should have happened. Francis Ngannou had the punch power from his sport, but he’s a novice going in with a world-class fighter. I’m a boxing snob,” said Nelson.