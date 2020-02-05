John Riel Casimero: “I Hit Harder Than Naoya Inoue”

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero hosted a press conference today in Manila, to hype his upcoming April 25th unification showdown with WBA/IBF 118 pound ruler Naoya Inoue. And the man who sensationally took out the talented Zolani Tete to grab the WBO belt said he feels he hits harder than Inoue, AKA “The Monster.”





As fans know, Japanese sensation Inoue, 19-0(16) has made a name for himself as a truly chilling puncher, yet Casimero insists he holds no fear, that he can and will beat Inoue when they collide at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“I’m not afraid of anyone,” Casimero, 29-4(20) stated at the presser, as quoted by Rappler. “I feel like I’m the hardest hitter at 118 pounds. Inoue has this shock punch that he throws and I should be very careful but I believe that I hit harder than him.”

It was revealed at the presser how 30 year old Casimero will leave for the U.S tomorrow and that he will begin his training in Miami, being assisted by strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia. It’s a fascinating fight, one that will almost certainly be full of action and big punches on both sides – for however long the fight lasts. Casimero may well end up regretting saying he hits harder than Inoue, as dangerous as “The Monster” really is. Then again, some fans feel Inoue was “exposed,” at least to a degree, in his last fight, the epic November decision win over Nonito Donaire.





Certainly, 26 year old Inoue took more punches in that fight than he has in any other and he was extended the full 12 rounds for just the second time in his career. Inoue also suffered a broken orbital bone in the Donaire war; might this injury return to haunt him if Casimero can hit him in that region?

Arguably the most exciting fight to have been officially announced this year aside from the big Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch, Inoue Vs. Casimero could turn out to be a classic fire-fight. Whoever wins. The likelihood of this fight going all 12 rounds is not very high at all.