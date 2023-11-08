Joe Ward replies Oko Nartey: “You’ve never faced anybody like me, expect a difficult night”

Irish brawler, Joseph ‘Mighty’ Ward (9-1, 5 KOs) has welcomed the challenge thrown by Ghana’s Prince Oko Nartey (11-1, 10 KOs) AKA Prince of God ahead of their light heavyweight showdown between two southpaws in Ireland next week Saturday.

Nartey issued a KO warning to the 30 year old former Olympian on Friday and Ward is excited his opponent is apparently bringing the fire he wants in the ring on his homecoming at the Aura Complex in Letterkenny on 18 November when he fights on Irish soil for the first time as a pro.

“I’m looking forward to my first fight in Ireland. I turned pro in 2019, and all my fights have been in the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. So to be given the chance to come back and fight in Ireland is something really special, and I’m really looking forward to it,” Ward said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m happy Oko Nartey has taken this opportunity to come to Ireland to fight me. This is a huge test for him. I’m looking forward to putting up a great performance and showcasing the levels and skills I have. I put the work in, I don’t overlook anybody,” Ward continued.

“He’s never faced anybody like me before. He’s never been in the ring with someone like me. There’s levels to this game, and I believe I am levels ahead. I believe I am just a stepping-stone to where I want to be, which is competing with the best light heavies in the world.

“When he comes to Ireland, it will be a great experience for him, but also it’s going to be a very hard night for him in the ring. I wish him all the best and I will see him in the ring on 18 November.”

Presented by Jason Quigley’s Elite Sheer Promotions, Ward versus Nartey co-headlines the ‘Rumble In The Hills’ fight night along with the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland lightweight title fight between James Mcgiven (7-0, 2 KOs) and Josh Sandford (6-0, 0 KO).

Ward who had a sterling amateur career culminating in a world silver medal glory in 2015 as well as an appearance at Rio 2016 Olympics, is excited by the prospect of fighting in front of his countrymen for the first time since entering the paid ranks four years ago.

“I have represented my country as a fighter all over the world in Europeans, Worlds, Olympics, Modern Nations, training camps and as a pro I already mentioned, I’ve been fighting in Mexico, US, Puerto Rico. So I’m really looking forward to returning home to give the fans the opportunity to see me fight in Letterkenny,” Joe Ward explained.

“They know what to expect. They expect a great performance, and they expect a ruthless performance. I just have to be ready mentally and physically to put up a great performance. I’m really looking forward to putting on a show for them on 18 November,” Joe Ward pledged.