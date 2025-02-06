Canelo – Paul Mega-Fight Set for Vegas?

Jake Paul vs. Canelo Alvarez is said to be a done deal for a mega-fight on May 3rd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two possible venues are being looked at for the fight: the T-Mobile Arena and the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium.

The event organizers must decide what kind of turnout there will be. Canelo, 34, has a huge following in Las Vegas and Southern California. Jake is famous nationwide and can count on his millions of Instagram and YouTube followers to come watch him battle Canelo live.

This comes a day after Canelo’s planned fight with Terence Crawford was canceled, and it’s now understandable why. There’s a lot more money and attention the Mexican star Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) can get from fighting Jake Paul than Terence. Of course, if Turki Al-Sheikh is willing to overpay Canelo to fight Crawford, then that’s another thing. That fight likely won’t do as well as Canelo-Paul in terms of PPV buys.

Promoting The Fight

Boxing fans on social media are mostly disappointed with the news of Canelo fighting 11-1 Jake Paul rather than Crawford. Although people were disgusted by the idea of Canelo defending against another 154-pounder, they preferred that poison pill over a match against YouTuber Jake. They view him as being a guy who hustles fights in between his YouTube job.

Canelo is likely looking at it from a financial standpoint. If he can make more money fighting Jake Paul than Crawford, it makes sense for him to go in that direction. Jake can actually hold his end of promoting the fight with interviews and posts on social media. Crawford can’t do that. He has very little to say in interviews, and posts on social media are rare and brief.