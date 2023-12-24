It’s amazing how one fight, one win, or one loss, can so drastically alter the career trajectory of a fighter. Case in point, Joe Joyce, AKA “The Juggernaut.” Rewind to September of last year, and Joyce was coming off an impressive stoppage win over Joseph Parker, and the rock-chinned Londoner was unbeaten at 15-0, with a world title fight just around the corner.

But then Joyce ran into Zhilei Zhang, twice. Losing both fights by stoppage, Joyce’s career was suddenly in a bad place. But thanks to last night’s huge upset win scored by Parker, Joyce has a potential way back to the top, or close to it. Joyce, the only man to have stopped Parker, spoke with Boxing Social after watching last night’s stacked card in Riyadh, and the 38 year old has formed a plan.

Joyce, who also holds a stoppage win over Daniel Dubois, who shut up Jarrell Miller by way of a late stoppage win in Saudi Arabia, wants to see last night’s two winners get it on, with himself facing the victor.

“I’d like to see Dubois-Parker, or Parker-Dubois, and I fight the winner,” Joyce said.

We saw again last night how the old adage of how “styles make fights” is ever so true. Joyce beats up Parker and stops him late, but then Parker regroups and upsets the lethal-punching Wilder. Now, Joyce is no doubt thinking he would beat Parker a second time if he got the chance. And Joyce is also no doubt thinking he would beat Dubois a second time if he got the chance. But does Parker want to get revenge over Joyce? Does Dubois want to try and avenge his loss to Joyce?

Suddenly, as a result of what happened last night in Riyadh, Joyce has a potential road back. And as bad as Joyce looked against Zhang, who just might be his boogeyman, because, as we know, styles make fights, just ask yourself, would you be fully confident in picking either Parker or Dubois to beat Joyce in a rematch? It really is fascinating how one fight can so seriously change the direction of a fighter’s career. Joyce, if he got either rematch and won, would be right back in the mix.

Joyce told Boxing Social that he will be back in the first half of March and that there’s a “couple of names that we’re going to go with.” If Joyce can get himself back in the win column, and if he can then get either Parker or Dubois back in the ring with him, who knows, “The Juggernaut” might roll again at top level.

Just ask Joseph Parker how a fighter who is written off can come again and do it just as long as he believes in himself.

Who would YOU pick in return fights: Joyce-Parker II, Joyce-Dubois II?