Inoue vs Cardenas: Start Time, Fight Card & Fighter Quotes

Naoya Inoue returns to the U.S. this Sunday, May 5, headlining at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. After four years away, the Japanese superstar defends his undisputed junior featherweight crown against San Antonio’s Ramon Cardenas, a hungry underdog aiming for one of boxing’s biggest upsets.

Timezone Guide

Main card start: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST

Undercard (ESPN+): 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT / 11:15 p.m. BST

PPV Price

Not PPV — available FREE and live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (U.S.)

Where to Watch the Fight

U.S.: LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

International: Check local listings or ESPN platforms where available

Full Fight Card & Weights

Naoya Inoue (121.9 lbs) vs Ramon Cardenas (121.8 lbs) — Undisputed Junior Featherweight Title, 12 Rounds

Rafael Espinoza (125.4 lbs) vs Edward Vazquez (125.6 lbs) — WBO Featherweight Title, 12 Rounds

Rohan Polanco (146.2 lbs) vs Fabian Maidana (146 lbs) — WBO Intercontinental Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (138.7 lbs) vs Juan Leon (139.9 lbs) — Vacant Jr. NABF Junior Welterweight Title, 8 Rounds

Mikito Nakano (125.9 lbs) vs Pedro Marquez (126 lbs) — Featherweight, 10 Rounds

Art Barrera Jr. (152.7 lbs) vs Juan Carlos Guerra Jr. (153.7 lbs) — Junior Middleweight, 6 Rounds

Raeese Aleem (125.6 lbs) vs Rudy Garcia (125.3 lbs) — Bantamweight, 10 Rounds

Patrick O’Connor (196.1 lbs) vs Marcus Smith (188 lbs) — Cruiserweight Swing Bout, 4 Rounds

Fighter Quotes

Naoya Inoue:

“Last time I was here it was during the pandemic. This time, it’s T-Mobile Arena — that’s the big difference.”

“I want to show American fans a knockout. That’s the ideal. But mainly, I want to show them a side they haven’t seen yet.”

Ramon Cardenas:

“I remember watching De La Hoya-Mayweather on 24/7 dreaming of this moment — now I’m here.”

“This isn’t just any title fight. It’s undisputed. That makes me hungrier.”

“I’ve lost people on the way here — an uncle, a trainer — this is for them. Mission’s almost done.”

Rafael Espinoza:

“I always wanted to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend, and now it’s real. Expect my best performance yet.”

“I haven’t even shown what I’m fully capable of. Saturday’s the night to show heart and skills.”

Edward Vazquez:

“It’s gonna take violence to win. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to hurt him and bring that belt back to Texas.”

“I’ve been the smaller guy my whole career. Doesn’t matter. I’ll fight anyone.”

Final Word

Inoue’s aiming to electrify Vegas — but can Cardenas pull off the shock of the year? Espinoza wants to prove he’s more than power, and Vazquez is promising mayhem. Cinco de Mayo weekend just got rowdy. Are you really skipping this? Didn’t think so. See you Sunday.