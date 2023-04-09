Jesse Rodriguez suffers broken jaw in victory over Cristian Gonzalez – Boxing results

Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs) won the vacant WBO flyweight title previously held by Junto Nakatani on Saturday night, but his victory over Christian Gonzalez (15-2, 5 KOs) proved costly, as he suffered a broken jaw.

Fighting in front of his home crowd in San Antonio, Texas as the Boeing Center at Tech Port, Rodriguez used his power & exceptional technical skills to defeat an evasive Gonzalez by a twelve-round unanimous decision by the scores 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112.

After the fight, the 23-year-old Rodriguez revealed that he’d suffered a broken jaw in the sixth round when he was hit while his mouth was open.

Rodriguez had said before the fight that he wanted to knock Gonzalez out, Did he try too hard ffor thee knockout and leave himseelf open for big shot?

Despite suffering the broken jaw, Rodriguez fought well, getting the better of Gonzalez in last every and winning a clear-cut decision.

The bad news forboxing fans about Rodriguez’s broken jaw is that he won’t be able to return to the ring soon to face IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards.That’s who he wants.

Jesse Rodriguez suffers broken jaw

“What did you think of your performance?” said Chris Mannix of DAZN to Jesse Rodriguez after his win over Christian Gonzalez on Saturday.

“It wasn’t my best performance; I’ll admit that. I got my jaw broken in the sixth round. The s**t hurts. I can barely talk right now,” said Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

“What happened in the sixth round?” said Mannix.

“I got caught with my mouth open,” said Bam Rodriguez.

“What made this guy so difficult in this fight?” said Mannix.

“He didn’t want to engage in the fight. He kept moving. I had to figure him out. That’s boxing,” Bam Rodriguez said. “You’ve got to take whatever style that is given to you and make sure you get the W.”

“I won’t make you speak too much more, but you now have one piece of the 112-lb crown. You’ve got the options out there, whether it’s Julio Cesar Martinez or Sunny Edwards. What to you want to do next?” said Mannix.

“Sunny Edwards. That’s the only option. He’s been talking, so let’s make it happen,” said Bam Rodriguez.

“We’ll give him a break. That jaw certainly looks like it’s in a lot of pain,” Mannix said of Rodriguez.’